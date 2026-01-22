This compact camera is #1 on Japan's yearly best-selling charts – but now "sales are suspended" – and no mirrorless camera made the list

Japan's best-selling camera in 2025 was the Fujifilm X100VI – a premium APS-C compact camera

A premium APS-C compact camera topped Japan's 2025 sales rankings – beating newer releases, higher-resolution flagships and far more complex camera systems. According to Yodobashi Camera's annual data, the Fujifilm X100VI finished the year as the number one best-selling camera.

What makes this result interesting is when you take a look at what didn't sell. The entire top 10 best-selling cameras of 2025 consist exclusively of compact cameras.

Despite aggressive launches, headline specs and system flexibility, interchangeable-lens cameras failed to match the sustained demand for fixed-lens compacts.

1. Fujifilm X100VI

2. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite

4. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / SZ99

5. Ricoh GR IV

6. Fujifilm X Half

7. Sony ZV-1 II

8. Ricoh GR IIIx

9. OM System Tough TG-7

10. Sony ZV-1 II Shooting Grip Kit

The "Yodobashi Camera Top Ten Best Sellers" is a ranking of best-selling items on the shopping site "Yodobashi.com" and at 24 Yodobashi Camera stores nationwide.

Ricoh GR IV review : the cult compact gets its biggest upgrade yet (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Why the Fujifilm X100VI takes the crown

The Fujifilm X100VI reached the top by redefining a proven formula – much like the Ricoh GR IV, which placed fifth. A fixed 23mm lens, tactile manual controls and an APS-C sensor strike a balance that satisfies enthusiasts without pushing the camera into mirrorless system territory.

Internally, Fujifilm delivered meaningful upgrades over its predecessor. The X100VI retains the series' beloved compact design and retro aesthetics, including the hybrid viewfinder and manual dials, but pairs them with a 40MP sensor, new processor and improved image stabilization.

Externally, almost nothing changed – and that familiarity makes a difference. Buyers already trusted the X100, seen how popular the previous model X100V was, and the X100VI delivers modern performance without abandoning its retro, photographer-first design.

This success bled into Fujifilm's other camera models, like the X-M5 and X-E5, also facing stock issues.

#1 best-seller – but "sales are suspended"

While the Fujifilm X100VI is ranked number one, its listing at Yodobashi.com shows "sales are suspended" due to empty inventory.

Since launching in March 2024 the X100VI has experienced extreme global demand, with supply issues extending well into 2025 and beyond. It remains one of the hardest cameras to buy worldwide.

Stock shortages aren't limited to Japan, either; UK retailers list it as awaiting stock, Amazon has repeatedly sold out, and major US retailers mark it as temporarily out of stock.

Despite these gaps, the X100VI consistently re-entered the ranking whenever inventory returned – ultimately securing Japan's number one camera sales position for the entire year.

What Yodobashi's sales reveal

Several of the best-selling models are evolution models. The Fujifilm X100VI and Ricoh GR IV closely follow their predecessors' optical designs and handling, while upgrading the underlying technology.

Meanwhile the Canon PowerShot SX740 HS, which ranked second, was originally launched in 2018. Canon reintroduced it in 2024 as the Lite Edition, with the only major change being the removal of USB charging – and its continued popularity in 2024 speaks volumes.

In a year shaped by rising prices and supply instability, Japan's camera buyers voted for cameras that are portable, self-contained and ready to shoot without system commitment. Mirrorless cameras lost and compact cameras won – even when specific models were hard to find.

