Kodak's US$100 retro compact camera retakes Japan's top-selling spot – and Sony's US$5,000+ flagship barely makes the cut

The most popular compact camera in Japan right now: the Kodak Pixpro C1

Japan's compact camera rankings for the second half of December 2025 are in – and this time, the top spot belongs to THE cheapest cameras on the list.

According to Yodobashi Camera's latest sales data, Kodak's Pixpro C1 has climbed from fourth place to number one, marking its second chart-topping win of 2025. With a retro-inspired design and a wallet-friendly price of $99.99 / £79.99 / AU$198, the Pixpro C1 has once again proven that simplicity sells.

Meanwhile, Sony's RX1R III – one of the most anticipated releases in years – a $5,099.99 / £4,200 / AU$7,999 full-frame compact camera, narrowly makes it into the top ten – landing at ninth place.

1. Kodak Pixpro C1 Brown | Black

2. Sony ZV-1 II Black | White

3. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS Lite Silver | Black

4. Panasonic Lumix TZ99/ ZS99 Black | White

5. Canon Ixy 650 M / PowerShot Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A Black | Silver

6. Fujifilm X Half Silver | Charcoal Silver | Black

7. Ricoh GR IV

8. Fujifilm X100VI Silver | Black

9. Sony RX1R III

10. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III Black | Silver

Sales data collected between December 16-31, 2025, from Yodobashi.com and 24 Yodobashi Camera stores nationwide.

Kodak's budget, retro compact rules

Kodak's Pixpro C1's appeal lies in its no-frills approach: a simple interface, lightweight body, and a nostalgic look that resonates with casual shooters and younger buyers alike – not everyone wants cutting-edge specs or a premium price tag.

Sony, Canon and Panasonic keep the pressure on

Sony's ZV-1 II continues to perform strongly, reinforcing its reputation as a go-to compact for vloggers and hybrid shooters. Canon also maintains a solid presence, with three models in the top ten, including the ever-popular PowerShot SX740 HS and the creator-focused G7 X Mark III.

The Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99, previously a frequent chart-topper, slips to fourth place but remains one of Japan's most consistent high-zoom travel cameras.

Premium compacts persist – even when backordered

Several high-end models in this ranking are currently out of stock on Yodobashi.com, yet still chart due to backordered shipments being fulfilled. These include the Ricoh GR IV, Fujifilm X100VI, and Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III.

Budget wins volume but premium compact cameras hold Japan's attention

The December sales data shows that while budget cameras dominate volume sales, higher-end compacts still command strong demand – even when availability is limited.

Backorders alone are enough to keep these cameras in the charts, underlining just how strong enthusiast interest remains despite high prices and long wait times.

