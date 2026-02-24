First images of Samyang lens trio leaked ahead of CP+ show and you won't guess their focal lengths and fast apertures!

The first images of a trio of Samyang lenses rumored to be showcased at the CP+ trade show in Japan later this week have been leaked online.

Shared by Sony Alpha Rumors, the images show three Sony FE (Sony full frame E-Mount) autofocus lenses: a 20-50mm f/2.0 zoom, a 200mm f/1.8 prime and a 300mm f/4.0 prime.

The FE 200mm f/1.8 Samyang telephoto prime lens (Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

The standout for me is the 200mm f/1.8 prime, which is an unexpected development as recent buzz was that Samyang would unveil two 300mm telephoto lenses at the CP+ show. However, it now seems like that was partly untrue and that one of these 300mm lenses is in fact the 200mm f/1.8 pictured above.

I think the 200mm f/1.8 will put a grin on the faces of sports photographers more than anyone, as the tasty telephoto-aperture combination should create stellar subject-background separation.

An underserved focal length in prime lenses, Samyang has an opportunity to make a name for itself here too. Aside from the Laowa 200mm f/2 AF FF and Sigma 200mm f/2 DG OS Sports, competition is slim.

The Laowa and Sigma lenses retail for roughly $2,000 (approximately £1,500 / AU$2,800) and $3,000 (approximately £2,200 / AU$4,200) respectively. If the Samyang can slide in somewhere between while including respectable autofocus and image stabilization, then we’ve got a new contender for the best 200mm FE telephoto prime.

The FE 20-50mm f/2.0 Samyang zoom lens (Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

Coming to the 20-50mm f/2.0; I can see this piece of kit doing well sales-wise. Despite the uncommon zoom range, the fast aperture makes it an attractive prospect for a range of shoots and, with a Samyang price tag, many photographers might say “why not”.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Finally, we have the 300mm f/4.0 prime, confirming that at least half of the rumor around two new Samyang 300mm prime lenses is true.

I can’t see this lens making much of a splash, though, as the the f/4 aperture doesn’t seem competitive enough to make you choose the prime over a zoom alternative such as the Tamron 50-300mm f/4.5-6.3 Di III VC VXD or 28-300mm f/4-7.1 Di III VC VXD.

However, the word is that the Samyang 300mm f/4 is only a prototype for the manufacturer to test demand, so we’ll see if my prediction is right…

The FE 400mm f/14 Samyang telephoto prime lens (Image credit: Sony Alpha Rumors)

Wider Samyang rumors have been teasing a flurry of FE lenses to be revealed at the CP+ trade show. Reports have come in thick and fast in the past few weeks, including of a 60-180mm f/2.8 FE, a 28-135mm f/2.8 FE and a 28-85mm FE – the latter also a prototype.

All will be revealed in the next few days as the CP+ trade show gets underway, and I'll be keeping our eyes peeled.

You might also like…

Find out our expert take on the best Sony cameras as well as the best Sony lenses for your mirrorless setup.