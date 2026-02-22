The cameras, lenses and services that women photographers value – and the talent that inspires them

The Awards putting women's voices at the heart of photography

The SheClicks Awards return this year – and the winners will once again be revealed at The Photography & Video Show in Birmingham. And you can join in!

These awards are refreshingly different: a celebration of the cameras, lenses, accessories and services that women photographers genuinely value.

Founded by photography journalist Angela Nicholson, SheClicks has grown into one of the UK's most influential communities for female photographers. And its annual awards reflect the same core mission: support, visibility and recognition.

SheClicks Awards 2026 (Image credit: SheClicks) Mark your calendar

March 14 2026, 14:00-14:30 – Analogue Stage – The Photography & Video Show (Birmingham, UK)

In an industry where award panels have traditionally been male-dominated, the SheClicks Awards offer a perspective shaped by women behind the camera.

"The SheClicks Awards highlight the equipment that excites female photographers in real-world experience," says Nicholson. "We award the gear that some SheClickers love using every day, while other women in the group aspire to own it."

Categories range across cameras, lenses, accessories and more, for example, the Enthusiast Camera of the Year – an interesting segment for Nicholson and the 15,000+ strong SheClicks community.

"Categories like Enthusiast Camera of the Year are always closely watched," Nicholson says. "They represent real-world aspirations."

The SheClicks Awards shit the focus in photography (Image credit: Future)

Community-led recognition

Two of the most meaningful awards – the Outstanding Achievement Award and the Customer Service Award – are decided by a group-wide vote.

The Outstanding Achievement Award honors women photographers whose work and influence have made a lasting impact.

The Customer Service Award recognizes retailers and service providers that go above and beyond. While industry standards have improved significantly, the category acknowledges the importance of positive, knowledgeable experiences for women in camera stores and service environments.

"That recognition is important," Nicholson notes. "We want to celebrate the businesses that are genuinely supportive."

Spotlight Award: Championing emerging Talent

Introduced last year, the Spotlight Award was created to broaden visibility and encourage diversity.

"We realized that when awards are purely popularity-driven, it's often the big, established names who receive the most votes," Nicholson explains. "The Spotlight Award allows us to recognize inspiring photographers earlier in their careers – or those with under-recognized talent doing exciting, distinctive work."

SheClicks at The Photography & Video Show

The SheClicks Awards presentation at The Photography & Video Show promises to be a highlight – celebrating not only standout kit, but the strength of community behind it.

If you're attending the show this year, make sure to catch the announcement. You can find more information on the SheClicks website.

