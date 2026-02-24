"My heart raced quietly, aware of how rare and precious these moments are," says the wildlife photographer about her award-winning image captured in Bwindi, Uganda

Photographer Mary Schrader won the top honor in the Animal Portrait category of the prestigious World Nature Photography Awards with the image Shared wonder. The award-winning photo captures a rare and intimate moment: a young gorilla pausing in quiet fascination as a bright yellow/orange butterfly hovers before it.

With a background in theater costume and scenic design, Schrader brings a storyteller's sensitivity to wildlife photography, using detail, light, and composition to draw viewers into the moment. The striking contrast between delicate wings, hazel eyes, and dark fur creates a visually powerful scene of curiosity and connection.

To preserve the rich detail in the gorilla's features and the fine structure of the butterfly's wings, she used a mirrorless camera, featuring a 45.7MP full-frame sensor, paired with a pro telephoto lens that was described as "probably the best 70-200mm zoom in the world. Ever," when we reviewed it (Coincidentally the updated Nikkor Z 70-200mm f/2.8 II was announced earlier today).

'Shared wonder'

Tech details

Gear: Nikon Z9 + Nikon Z 70-200mm f/2.8 VR S

Exposure: 1/400sec, f/4, ISO 4000

Story behind the still

"It was a day defined by quiet connections. Beneath the lush canopy of Bwindi, I observed a young female gorilla gently nestled against the protective bulk of a silverback.

"The atmosphere was serene, filled with gentle sounds of the forest, until a sudden burst of delicate color broke through the calm. An unexpected visitor, a vibrant butterfly, appeared out of nowhere, fluttering gently through the air.

"Captivated, the young gorilla's eyes widened, and in that moment, a beautiful interaction unfolded as a silent, shared wonder between two vastly different beings. I held my breath, hoping the butterfly would drift ever closer, bringing the unlikely pair into a shared world of curiosity.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"My heart raced quietly, aware of how rare and precious these moments are. As the butterfly danced gracefully around the gorilla, it seemed to embody the delicate beauty and fragile interconnectedness of our natural world.

"This photograph captures not just the gorilla's gentle curiosity but also a brief, beautiful moment where two creatures paused, noticing each other, bound by wonder and discovery."

To discover more award-winning photographs, visit the World Nature Photography Awards.

You might like...

Discover the best cameras for wildlife photography, and the best lenses for bird photography and wildlife.

Looking for competitions to enter? Here are 10 global photo contests now open for entries from February to July.