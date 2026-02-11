What does a camera, a sushi-making robot, and a fabric bathtub have in common? They’ve all won awards in the Trends category of the Nikkei Excellent Products and Services Awards in Japan. Among the new inventions making the honors is the Fujifilm X Half, the brand’s experimental compact camera designed to bring a film-like experience to digital photography.

The award, along with comments from the judges suggest that the Fujifilm X Half is a trendy compact camera in Japan. The X Half is a digital camera, but a film mode means photographers use a “film” advance lever. The film mode even prevents photographers from seeing the images until shooting a full “roll,” though the camera can also be used like a more traditional digital compact as well.

“Fujifilm's compact digital camera, the ‘X Half,’ also left a strong impression,” said contest jury member and brand producer, Yoko Shibata (translated by Google). “I found it fascinating that a world-class company developed unique technology and evolved the camera to suit a new era.”

(Image credit: Future / Gareth Bevan)

The camera’s award in the contest’s Trends category could speak to the compact camera’s popularity in Japan. The X Half feels like Fujifilm’s embodiment of the resurging trends for both retro tech and compact cameras.

After the X Half launched last year, Fujifilm told investors that models like the X Half were among the cameras driving growth for the company, calling the X Half a “concept camera.” That’s because the X Half is a bit of an oddity. The sensor is oriented vertically, and it lacks features like RAW support. But, the camera’s design and tools are all geared towards a more retro shooting experience.

It’s hard to gauge just how well the X Half is selling. While the Fujifilm X100VI is nearly two years old and still hard to find in stock in many regions, the X Half is a bit more readily available (and even currently discounted in the US). That suggests that it either hasn’t earned the same viral fame of the X100VI, or Fujifilm has been better able to keep up with demand.

The camera’s award hints that the X Half may be selling well in Japan – one judge noted that the camera is “popular among young people for its nostalgic images.”

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Other Nikkei Trends award recipients include plant-based imitation eel, a “bathrope” that unfolds to turn a shower into a bathtub, and a sushi-making robot. The awards focused on Japanese companies solving social issues and consumer frustration, while the Trends category is dedicated specifically to on-trend products.

You may also like

Browse the best compact cameras or the best retro cameras.