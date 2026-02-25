Cosina is heading into CP+ 2026 with a tidy little spread of Voigtländer prototypes that feel aimed at two very different kinds of photographers: the rangefinder crowd that wants maximum correction in minimum space, and mirrorless shooters who miss the imperfect charm of classic fast glass. The company says it will show these prototype lenses on the floor in Yokohama from February 26 to March 1, putting hands-on impressions firmly on the menu.

First up is the Voigtlander APO-SKOPAR 75mm f/2.8 in VM-mount for Leica rangefinder cameras, a medium telephoto built around an apochromatic design that aims to drive axial chromatic aberration down to near-zero.

The headline here is size: Cosina (who makes Voigtlander lenses) claims a total length of just 44mm from the mount, which is properly compact for a 75mm, and it’s also designed to suppress frame vignetting when used on optical rangefinders. Silver and black versions are planned.

Then there’s the Voigtlander APO-LANTHAR 90mm f/4 Close Focus, also in VM-mount, wearing the “Apolanthar” name that Cosina reserves for its top-shelf performance ambitions.

It’s still small at around 55mm from the mount, again with an emphasis on minimizing vignetting on optical rangefinders, but the twist is close focus down to 0.5m, with a click stop at 0.7m where rangefinder coupling typically ends. Like the 75mm, it’s slated for silver and black finishes.

On the mirrorless side, Voigtlander is reviving the NOKTON Classic 35mm f/1.4 for Nikon Z, and it’s very intentionally not chasing modern “perfect” optics. The pitch is all about character: the lens is designed to keep some aberrations in play so you get that classic rendering and “beauty of expression” wide open, rather than a clinically corrected look.

Early details also point to a very close minimum focus distance (0.27m) and electronic contacts for in-camera assistance and EXIF on Z bodies, which is exactly the sort of modern convenience that makes a character lens easier to live with.

A Canon RF-mount version of the same NOKTON Classic 35mm f/1.4 concept is also on the prototype list, bringing that same small, fast, deliberately vintage-leaning rendering to RF shooters who want something with a bit more personality than the usual performance-first options.

For Canon users in particular, it’s another sign that manual-focus specialists like Cosina see real demand in RF, especially for compact primes that are more about feel than MTF bragging rights.

Taken together, these prototypes show Cosina doubling down on what it does best: compact, purposeful lenses with a clear point of view—either apochromatic correction in tiny VM-mount telephotos, or classic optical “flaws” as a creative feature in a fast 35 for modern mounts.

For now, they’re still prototypes, and Cosina hasn’t confirmed pricing or on-shelf dates, but with CP+ showgoers about to get hands-on time, it likely won’t be long before we hear what’s headed to production.