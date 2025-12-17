This Canon camera storms to number 1 in Japan's camera sales – and it explains why the previous "finest stills camera ever made" debate wasn't wrong

The latest Yodobashi Camera best-seller rankings, covering November 16-30 2025, are in – and they reveal one of the most decisive shake-ups of the year.

According to sales data compiled from Japan's electronics mega-retailer – namely Yodobashi.com and 24 Yodobashi Camera stores nationwide – the long-awaited Canon EOS R6 Mark III has made a blockbuster debut, claiming the top spot in the top 10 camera sales ranking.

And in doing so, it sheds light on last time's controversial and, for many, unbelievable results, when the $7,000 Hasselblad briefly ruled the charts. Let's dive into the numbers and discover why the result of the first half of November wasn't impossible.

1. Canon EOS R6 Mark III

2. Canon EOS R5 Mark II

3. Sony A7C II zoom lens kit (Silver and Black)

4. Sony A7C II (Silver and Black)

5. Fujifilm X-E5 + XF23mm

6. Canon EOS R6 Mark III + RF 24-105mm f/4 L IS USM

7. Nikon Z50 II double zoom kit

8. Nikon ZR

9. Nikon Z5 II

10. Hasselblad X2D II 100C

Canon dominates as R6 Mark III launches with perfect timing

Canon couldn't have scripted a stronger debut. Released on November 21, the R6 Mark III immediately hit the top of the chart, with its RF 24-106mm f/4L kit also landing at six. Launch promotions likely helped accelerate early adoption – and Japanese buyers clearly responded. Canon now holds two of the top positions, reinforcing its grip on the full-frame mirrorless market.

Sony, Fujifilm and Nikon hold steady

Sony's A7C II continues to perform exceptionally well, taking third and fourth place across body and kit variants, its compact full-frame design remaining a versatile option for hybrid shooters. Fujifilm's X-E5 and XF23mm kit lands proves that there's still strong demand for tactile, photography-first APS-C systems. Nikon, meanwhile, has the Z50 II, ZR and Z5 II in the top 10 – maintaining consistent visibility, even if none break into the top 5 this time.

From medium format shock to mainstream reality

The Hasselblad X2D II – previously at number one, now reaching tenth place – didn't suddenly "lose" relevance this month. Instead, the market corrected as a major release arrived. What remains undeniable is this: a medium format camera briefly outperforming every mainstream mirrorless model in Japan is not a fluke – it's a signal of how seriously image quality still matters to dedicated photographers.

Why the last result wasn't impossible

Read the full story here (Image credit: Hasselblad)

Let's address the elephant in the room. Early November's headline – highlighting that the X2D II was number one – clearly struck a nerve. Yodobashi's rankings are not global market share estimates, nor are they limited to entry-level cameras. Instead, they reflect actual unit sales within Yodobashi's own retail ecosystem, broken into two distinct half-month reporting periods.

In the first half of November, the Hasselblad X2D II 100C surged to the top spot during a narrow sales window – likely driven by limited availability, high-value purchases and strong interest from Japan's professional and enthusiast market.

In the second half of November, as expected, the chart normalized with a major mainstream release taking over. In other words, the data was real and while the result was unusual it was not impossible or inaccurate.

This month, the X2D II sits at number 10, which feels far more intuitive – yet still remarkable for a 100MP medium format camera costing over $7,000. Now, with Canon's EOS R6 Mark III firmly in control, all eyes turn to December's rankings – where the newly announced Sony A7 V and ongoing holiday promotions could trigger yet another reshuffle.

