This US$139.99 compact camera is Japan's best-selling model – AGAIN

The Kodak Pixpro FZ55 is Japan's most popular compact camera right now

We've seen the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 appear multiple times at number one in Japan's sales charts – and this simple, affordable compact camera is clearly still winning.

According to monthly sales data compiled by BCN Ranking, which aggregates figures from major electronics retailers and online platforms across Japan, the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 currently tops the compact camera chart – and it's priced at just $139.99 / £114 / AU$250.

The cheap, straightforward camera ruled the market last year. It was Japan's overall best-selling camera of 2025 – and this ranking included mirrorless models, not just compacts. Now the 16 MP, 5x zoom point-and-shoot, originally launched in 2023, is once again leading its category.

1. Kodak Pixpro FZ55 | Black

2. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Black

3. Kodak Pixpro C1 | Brown

4. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite | Silver

5. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS / Lite | Black

6. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo | Black

7. Canon Icy 650 M (aka Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A) | Silver

8. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo Cinema

9. Kodak Pixpro WPZ2

10. Kenko Tokina KC-AF11 | Black

Kodak dominates the compact rankings

Right behind the FZ55 in January's compact ranking is the Kodak Pixpro C1, taking both No.2 (Black) and No.3 (Brown). The retro-inspired compact, priced at an affordable $99.99 / £79.99 / AU$198, is and stays a strong seller.

Also appearing in the top 10 is the Kodak Pixpro WPZ2 – a rugged, waterproof 16MP compact design to withstand tougher conditions.

The Pixpro C1 is the new compact camera from Kodak, coming in at under US$100! (Image credit: Chris George / Digital Camera World)

Canon and Fujifilm remain competitive

Canon holds multiple positions in the ranking. The Canon PowerShot SX740 HS Lite appears in both silver and black versions, continuing to sell strongly despite featuring the same tech as its original 2018 release.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Meanwhile the Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo, which previously held the number one spot in December, drops to sixth place in January. The newer Instax Mini Evo Cinema edition makes its debut in eighth position.

Familiar faces continue to lead

While Japan is one of the fastest-moving camera markets globally, the compact segment tells a different story. The same affordable, easy-to-use models continue to reappear in the rankings year after year.

Design, price and straightforward controls clearly resonate with Japanese buyers – and the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 continues to strike that balance.

It will be interesting to see whether it maintains its position in the next month's BCN+R ranking. Given its strong track record, it wouldn't be surprising.

You might like...

Browse the best compact cameras, the best point-and-shoot cameras, and the best instant cameras.