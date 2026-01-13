Kodak has the best-selling compact camera of the year – and it explains everything about 2025

Discover why this compact is dominating the market, and leading the top 10 best-selling compact cameras of 2025

Kodak has officially taken the top spot in Japan's compact camera market for 2025. According to newly released annual sales data from BCN+R, the Kodak Pixpro FZ55 finished the year as the country's best-selling compact camera – marking the first time Kodak has claimed the annual number-one position with this series.

The result caps off a year in which Kodak consistently dominated monthly sales charts at major retailers such as Yodobashi Camera and Map Camera. These rankings repeatedly showed Kodak compacts outperforming far more expensive models – and the annual data now confirms that this wasn't a short-term trend.

More than just a sales win, the FZ55's success neatly sums up what defined 2025 in photography. At a time when cameras became increasingly expensive, complex and spec-driven, buyers gravitated toward something simpler, cheaper and easier to live with – and Kodak was ready for that shift.

1. Kodak Pixpro FZ55

2. Fujifilm Instax Mini Evo

3. Panasonic Lumix TZ99 / ZS99

4. Kodak Pixpro C1

5. Kodak Pixpro FZ45

6. Kenko Tokina KC-AF11

7. Kodak Pixpro WPZ2

8. Canon PowerShot SX740 HS Lite

9. OM System Tough TG-7

10. Canon Ixy 650 M / PowerShot Elph 360 HS A / Ixus 285 HS A

The BCN+R ranking is based on aggregated unit sales data from major Japanese electronics retailers throughout 2025, reflecting real-world camera purchases.

The success of the Pixpro FZ55

First released in 2023, this is a straightforward point-and-shoot camera with a 16MP sensor, 5x optical zoom and fully automatic operation. No headline-grabbing video specs, no app ecosystem and no attempt to compete on paper with premium compacts.

In 2025, it outsold cameras costing many times more. High-profile models such as the Fujifilm X100VI, Ricoh GR IV and Sony RX1R III all featured prominently in retailer rankings, but none could match Kodak's sales volumes.

Compact cameras are back – and why Kodak is leading the charge

2025 was the year of compact cameras. Sparked by social media trends, their shipments have slowly climbed with 2024 marking a modest yet meaningful rise. Also interesting, this year's November CIPA data showed a clear trend: compact cameras are climbing in popularity nearly as fast as DSLRs are declining.

Lastly, compact cameras claim half of the spots in Map Camera's top-selling cameras of 2025 list, with the FZ55 also being at the top spot. So, the FZ55's annual win reflects a broader trend that defined 2025 and the renewed interest in dedicated cameras that feel more fun and less technical.

Kodak has been particularly well-positioned for this shift. While much of the industry focused on advanced features and hybrid shooting tools, Kodak leaned into ease of use, portability and nostalgic design. And it's not just the FZ55; Kodak cameras like the Pixpro C1 became regular chart-toppers despite their limited specifications.

The brand's success in 2025 is rooted in a clear understanding of the market. It didn't try to out-spec its rivals; it focused on accessibility – offering simple and affordable compact cameras, tapping into a demand others overlooked.

The Pixpro FZ55 finishing as the best-selling compact camera of the year makes clear: simplicity still sells. And Kodak got it right.

