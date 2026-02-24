Sony A7 V wins No.1 for the third time – but this 100MP flagship is now second in Japan's best-selling charts

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C medium format mirrorless camera sits right behind the Sony A7 V in Japan's best selling charts in the first half of February 2026

Not much has changed in Japan's best-selling camera charts from Yodobashi for the first half of February – but what changed is extraordinary.

The headline remains the same: the Sony A7 V is still No.1 – now for the third time.

But right behind it – up one crucial position – sits the $7,000+ medium-format powerhouse, the Hasselblad X2D II 100C...

1. Sony A7 V

2. Hasselblad X2D II 100C

3. Sony A7C II Zoom Lens Kit Silver | Black

4. Fujifilm X-T30 III XC13-33mm Lens Kit Silver | Black | Charcoal Silver

5. Sony A7C II Body Silver | Black

6. Sony ZV-E10 II Double Zoom Lens Kit Black | White

7. Nikon Z50 II Double Zoom Kit

8. Canon EOS R50 Double Zoom Kit Black | White

9. Canon EOS R10 RF-S18-150 IS STM Lens Kit

10. Fujifilm X-E5 XF23mm Lens Kit Silver | Black

Sales data collected between February 1-15, 2026, from Yodobashi.com and 24 Yodobashi Camera stores nationwide.

The Sony A7V vs. Hasselblad X2D II 100C

The Sony A7 V, which debuted at No.1 in December, briefly vanished (likely due to stock shortages), then returned to win two consecutive charts and is now celebrating its third chart-topping finish.

The Hasselblad X2D II 100C was ranked third in Yodobashi's sales chart for the 2nd half of January. Now, the 100MP flagship, also known as "the finest stills camera ever made," continues to defy expectations for a $7,000+ medium-format body.

We tested the new Sony A7 V camera; you can read our hands-on review here . And here is how it performs in a snowstorm, handling one of the hardest subjects to photograph (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

While the A7V represents the sweet spot: full-frame performance, hybrid power, and mainstream appeal, the X2D II 100C is something else entirely: A 100MP medium-format sensor camera with true end-to-end HDR color, built in 1TB SSD, and 10-stop IBIS.

It's not practical mass-market value, and for a niche category, holding second place in Japan's most competitive retail market is extraordinary (!)

Japan's market: what changes – and what didn't

The broader top 10 is almost identical to Yodobashi's top 10 best-selling cameras in the second half of January.

The Sony A7C II Zoom Kit remains firmly in the top three (now No.3), Fujifilm's X-T30 III holds steady at No.4, the Sony A7C II body-only version stays at No. 5, and the Sony ZV-E10 II stays mid-table at No.6.

Lower down, we see only minor resheffling: the Canon EOS R10 RF-S 18-150mm kit newly secures a top-10 position. The Fujifilm X-E5 XF23mm kit enters No.10, and Nikon's Z50 II and Canon's EOS R50 continue to hover in the lower half.

Sony's stability remains with four positions in the top 10. Canon and Fujifilm follow with two each. Nikon and Hasselblad secure one apiece.

For now, the Japanese market looks remarkably consistent, with impressive sales numbers for the Hasselblad X2D II 100C.

