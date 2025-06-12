LIVE: Watch the Fujifilm X-Summit Shanghai 2025 as a new camera announced

The countdown has begun to the second Fujfilm X-Summit of 2025 – and thanks to the the official teasers we know we will be getting a new camera.

This time the Fujifilm X-Summit is being held in Shanghai – the first time the X-Summit has been held in China.

The Fujifilm top brass, journalists and brand ambassadors will already have arrived in Prague for the main event - which takes place on Thursday, June 12 from 5am ET / 10am GMT.

But don't worry, you don't have to miss out on all the latest news, roadmaps and development announcements that we have come to expect from these regular Fujifilm photographic events – as you can follow along right here as it happens.

We'll be following the whole presentation as it happens – and then bring you reports from our team as we analyze the news. And furthermore, you can even watch along too - via the YouTube link below…