This year's The Photography & Video Show 2025 has relocated from its traditional home of the UK's second city of Birmingham to the nation's capital, the world-famous city of London. It will take place for the first time at the Excel London exhibition center from March 8-11, 2025, and is set to be the biggest and most exciting yet.

And if there wasn't enough to see and photograph at the show itself, London is a photographer's dream. Historical architecture butts up against modern skyscrapers, and pomp and pageantry juxtaposes with gritty street scenes, there's something to shoot around every corner of the capital.

Our complimentary ebook is packed with advice and inspiration for the unmissable sights to capture with your camera while you're in The Big Smoke.

Make the most of your visit to London by downloading our free Photographer's Guide to London ebook! (Image credit: Future)

The Photographer's Guide to London has been produced by our friends at Digital Photographer magazine and is included as a supplement with issue 289, which goes on sale February 14, 2025. The issue is also bundled with a free physical copy of the Digital Photographer 2025 Annual bookazine, two extra ebooks, and a bunch of Software assets. It is not to be missed!

See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about the Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.

