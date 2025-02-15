FREE Photographer's Guide to London!
Going to The Photography & Video Show 2025? Make the most of your visit to London with our complimentary downloadable ebook guide to shooting the capital's highlights
This year's The Photography & Video Show 2025 has relocated from its traditional home of the UK's second city of Birmingham to the nation's capital, the world-famous city of London. It will take place for the first time at the Excel London exhibition center from March 8-11, 2025, and is set to be the biggest and most exciting yet.
• SAVE 20% OFF TICKETS TO THE PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO SHOW
And if there wasn't enough to see and photograph at the show itself, London is a photographer's dream. Historical architecture butts up against modern skyscrapers, and pomp and pageantry juxtaposes with gritty street scenes, there's something to shoot around every corner of the capital.
But where do you start? With our FREE Photographer's Guide to London download, that's where! Our complimentary ebook is packed with advice and inspiration for the unmissable sights to capture with your camera while you're in The Big Smoke. Download it today!
The Photographer's Guide to London has been produced by our friends at Digital Photographer magazine and is included as a supplement with issue 289, which goes on sale February 14, 2025. The issue is also bundled with a free physical copy of the Digital Photographer 2025 Annual bookazine, two extra ebooks, and a bunch of Software assets. It is not to be missed!
See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about the Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.
The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future Plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.
The Photographer's Guide to London supplement was originally given away with issue 289 of Digital Photographer, a monthly magazine, and the kitbag essential for pros, enthusiasts and amateurs alike!
Inside, you'll find practical guides, shooting tips and techniques from working photographers, plus all the latest industry news.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
