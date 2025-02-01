"Every encounter is different," explains wildlife photographer David duChemin

Photographers who nurture a rich inner life and who also take risks by trying new things have less difficulty staying out of a rut. The sparks come from the friction of meeting new challenges with fresh efforts.

In creative endeavours, there’s a concept of optimal performance called ‘flow’ and that can only happen when we are dealing with challenges. I don’t think we do our best work when we’re repeating ourselves, doing what is comfortable or overly familiar. It’s probably true that bored photographers will create images that are boring, at least to them, and the antidote to boredom is trying something new, something that feels a little out of our immediate grasp creatively. Learn something new, try something unfamiliar. Whatever you do, I think inspiration will be most reliably found in creating, not in consuming.