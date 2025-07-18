Firmware has made the Nikon Z8 even better!

If you’re wondering why the Big N has released new Nikon Z8 firmware, just a couple of weeks after the much-talked-about firmware 3.00 update that brought about big enhancements to an already incredible camera, it’s because the update reportedly wasn’t working properly with some lenses.

Thankfully, firmware 3.01 has been released to fix that.

However, please do not confuse this with the problem that’s been reportedly bricking third-party lenses, as this is a separate issue. That issue concerns updating the firmware of a variety of Z-Series cameras (not just the Z8) while a third-party lens is attached. In some instances, this has reportedly severed the optic in question’s electronic connection, rendering said lens useless.

It’s therefore imperative that you still follow good practice when updating your Nikon Z-Series camera’s firmware by making sure that a lens from a third-party manufacturer is not attached. And indeed, the Nikon Z8 firmware 3.01 update page still carries the official warning from Nikon that reads:

“Do not update the camera firmware with lenses other than Z-mount Nikkor lenses or mount adapters other than FTZ II/FTZ attached; failure to observe this precaution could result in camera malfunction.”

Now that I’ve cleared that up, the Nikon Z8’s firmware version 3.01 only brings with it the following fix: “Fixed an issue that prevented the camera from operating properly with some lenses.”

In addition, Tamron – which had previously reported its lenses encountering issues regarding firmware 3.00 – has confirmed that 3.01 has appeared to fix the problem. As stated via its support page, “we are now pleased to announce that we have confirmed that the lenses work properly in combination with a Nikon Z8 that has been updated to the latest firmware (Ver. 3.01).”

So, there you have it, problem fixed. Again, just make sure you do not have a third-party lens attached to your Nikon Z8 when you perform the update.

