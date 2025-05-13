There are few places where you can sit in a room and hear some of the world’s greatest nature photographers speak about the stories behind their most iconic images. WildPhotos is one of them, and it’s back this October, landing in London, England for what promises to be a standout event in the visual storytelling calendar.

Organized by Wildscreen in partnership with Wildlife Photographer of the Year at the Natural History Museum, WildPhotos is a one-day symposium dedicated to the art and impact of nature photography.

This year’s edition will be held on Friday 17 October at the British Library, just days after the winners of the 61st Wildlife Photographer of the Year competition are announced.

(Image credit: WildPhotos / Wildscreen)

The lineup features a compelling mix of leading image-makers, including two headline speakers who have shaped the field in profound ways – David Doubilet and Karine Aigner.

Doubilet, whose work for National Geographic has defined underwater photojournalism for decades, brings more than 26,000 hours beneath the ocean’s surface to the stage.

His pioneering images have altered not just how we see marine life, but how we interact with it. Hearing him speak is a rare chance to learn from a career spent between worlds, land and sea, science and story.

Joining him is Karine Aigner, a visual journalist whose work centers on empathy, conservation and the often-unseen relationships between humans and the natural world.

In 2022, she became just the fifth woman to be named Wildlife Photographer of the Year in the competition’s 40-year history. Her images challenge, provoke, and connect, and her perspective on visual storytelling is sure to leave an impression.

"Wildscreen’s partnership with Wildlife Photographer of the Year and Focused on Nature embodies our shared belief in the power of photography and storytelling to raise awareness about the beauty and fragility of the natural world," says Lucie Muir, CEO of Wildscreen.

"WildPhotos is a unique gathering of the conservation photography community, and an unrivaled opportunity to hear the stories behind the images and the impact beyond them."

(Image credit: WildPhotos / Wildscreen)

Having attended last year’s WildPhotos, I can attest that it’s more than just a symposium; it’s a check on where the field is headed directly from those paving the way.

A highlight of last year's WildPhotos for me was Evgenia Arbugaeva’s talk about her shift from photography to filmmaking, and the creation of her astonishing documentary on the walrus haul-out in the Arctic. It was as moving as it was technically impressive and a reminder of the urgency and emotion that drives this work.

Alongside the headline talks, the day will feature a program of lightning sessions with industry professionals offering technical wisdom and behind-the-scenes experiences from some of the most innovative conservation storytelling happening today. The full lineup of speakers will be announced in June.

Tickets are now on sale, including 50 limited edition passes that come with complimentary entry to the Wildlife Photographer of the Year Exhibition at the Natural History Museum. And for those unable to attend in person, WildPhotos 2025 will again be a hybrid event, with both in-person and virtual tickets available.

(Image credit: WildPhotos / Wildscreen)

