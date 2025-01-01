"The single most important part of the camera is the 12 inches behind it" says wildlife photographer David duChemin

Writing the book began with the premise that our biggest challenge as photographers is not usually technical, it’s creative.

There is a point at which we know our cameras well enough to get the job done; the rest, although we will always be learning new technical challenges, is creative.

It's whether we pick up the camera in the first place. It's how we think about stories. It’s how we respond to the creative challenge. Even the things we feel about our work, we’re constantly comparing ourselves with other photographers.

And I think that is detrimental to making work that's truly our own. Light, Space & Time tackles not so much the photograph as it tackles the photographers themselves.

How do we think about being a photographer – how do we overcome the challenge of making something that is not merely sharp, because the camera does that quite well, not merely well exposed because the camera also does that well?

But a photograph that is truly our own in the context of what it means to be a messy human being that’s frustrated staring down the barrel of a 600mm lens when things aren’t going the way we want, who is limited in their thinking by the compositions they’ve made before and wants to try something new, these creative challenges are what make photographers, and how we respond to them is what makes us distinct – our particular use of color, our particular tastes and preferences for composition.

Those challenges are not insignificant. And I would argue that our obsession with the gear and the technique, those things are important but they are insufficient.

We need to have conversations about what it means to be creative people, because there are all kinds of rabbit trails from there.

This book takes 20 of them and it perhaps asks more questions than it answers, but important questions that we need to be asking ourselves.

Find out more Light, Space & Time by David duChemin is published by Rocky Nook (ISBN 979-8-88814-200-4) and is on sale now, priced $55/£38.