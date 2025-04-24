The Sony World Photography Awards exhibition in London highlights the importance of experiencing physical photography

Each year, the Sony World Photography Awards exhibition offers a vital pulse check on the state of photography. This year's edition, now on view at Somerset House in London, England, until May 05, is no exception.

Featuring over 300 photographs by more than 60 photographers, it’s a wide-ranging, thoughtful and often surprising showcase of image-making from around the world.

Curated by Monica Allende, the exhibition unfolds across the West and East wings of Somerset House, guiding viewers through themed sections – Surfaces, Counternarratives, Configurations, and Communities.

These categories add a conceptual rhythm to the show, encouraging us to consider photography not only as representation, but as process, provocation, and connection.

What I loved most was the variety of formats on display. Prints, glass, textiles and digital media, each remind us that great photography is as much about the context in which you view it as it is about its content.

This exhibition is immersive without ever being overwhelming, thanks to the thoughtful layout and strong visual pacing.

Ulana Switucha’s Tokyo Toilet Project (Image credit: Future)

One personal favorite was Ulana Switucha’s Tokyo Toilet Project, winner of the Architecture and Design category. This ongoing documentation of Tokyo’s public restroom redevelopment project in Shibuya is an unexpected highlight.

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The restrooms themselves, designed by some of Japan’s top architects, are public conveniences turned public art. Switucha’s images present these spaces not just as urban fixtures, but as sculptural, almost surreal presences in the landscape.

It’s a brilliant reminder that beauty, design, and dignity can intersect in the most unexpected places.

Beyond the competition work, the exhibition also includes a dedicated section honoring this year’s Outstanding Contribution to Photography recipient, Susan Meiselas.

Featuring selections from five of her projects, including 44 Irving Street, Carnival Strippers, and A Room of Their Own, it’s an unmissable chance to trace recurring themes in her practice.

Seeing this work in one space felt like a rare privilege, and it's one of the most thoughtfully presented tributes to a photographer I’ve encountered.

Susan Meiselas' 44 Irving Street (Image credit: Future)

What makes this exhibition so rewarding is its refusal to stick to one tone or mode. It moves fluidly from humor to heartbreak, spectacle to subtlety.

Whether it’s the last of the great tuskers, hummingbirds in mid-flight or Indian skater girls claiming space, each project invites reflection and often a sense of awe.

If you're not based in the UK, it’s worth noting that this exhibition often tours internationally. In previous years, it has traveled to cities including Milan, Paris, Berlin, Seoul, Buenos Aires and Tokyo – so keep an eye out for a showing near you.

And for those who want to take the experience home, the Sony World Photography Awards Book 2025 is now available to pre-order online or buy at the exhibition.

This collectible hardcover includes the very best images from the competition alongside the stories behind them. It’s the ideal coffee table photography book – one of those volumes where every time you open it, you notice something new.

The Sony World Photography Awards exhibition is more than just a showcase of photographic talent; it’s a reminder of how photography continues to evolve, challenge and connect us. Visit the exhibition website for more information and booking details.

Daniel Dian-Ji Wu, Youth Photographer of the Year (Image credit: Future)

you may also like…

Check out our guides to the best books on photography and the best professional cameras, and the new Albert Watson exhibition at Camera Work Gallery, available to view virtually!