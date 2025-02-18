Five must-see talks at the Photography & Video Show 2025

Are you ready to unlock your creative potential this year? If honing your photography skills or diving into new facets of content creation is on your agenda, then mark your calendar for The Photography & Video Show (TP&VS). From March 8-11, ExCeL London will transform into a vibrant hub for photographers, videographers and creatives alike.

You can expect four thrilling days filled with the latest innovations in photography, video and content creation. Connect with fellow enthusiasts and industry leaders, explore cutting-edge camera gear and discover a dazzling array of accessories – all from over 250 top brands and at exclusive show prices. Additionally, the Creator Playground and stylish shooting invite you to produce your own captivating content.

With more than 350 highly skilled speakers, you’ll discover pro tips that elevate your creation game and ignite fresh ideas. Here, we asked five TP&VS speakers to share their insights and give you a teaser of their talks.

(Image credit: Chris Gorman)

Making headlines with drone photography

Speaker: Chris Gorman Date: March 11

Time: 11:30-11:50 Stage: Fundamentals

“Drone technology is the biggest game-changer in photography since the advent of digital,” says Chris Gorman, also known as ‘The Big Ladder Photographer’. As a newspaper photojournalist and the UK’s foremost drone photography specialist, Chris has learnt to embrace the latest DJI drone technology.

Aspiring drone pilots attending his talk on the Fundamentals stage at TP&VS will learn how to create beautiful aerial images from dramatic landscapes to photographing subjects for national newspapers. The key message from his talk will be that drone photography isn’t simply about the extra height but about having a camera that can go anywhere (within legislation) and the endless possibilities this creates. “With DJI technology, drones are generally easy to operate and therefore a valuable addition to any photographer’s kit bag,” he says.

(Image credit: Colin Prior)

The landscape within

Speaker: Colin Prior Date: March 10

Time: 11:20-12:00 Stage: Behind the Lens

“Photographers aspiring to publish their own book need to be aware of many things, not just the photography. Factors including design, production and distribution will all be crucial to the success of the venture,” says Colin Prior, a Scottish landscape photographer who is now working on his 10th book. “It’s easy to spend money on print but the challenge is to convert that back into money by making a profit,” he adds.

Anyone attending Colin’s talk can look forward to a presentation that includes some of the latest work he has produced for his forthcoming book. “I expect that aspiring photographers will pick up a great deal of information, including reading the landscape, finding a voice and honing their craft,” he says.

Read more: "Great work always stands out because it has depth," insists landscape pro Colin Prior

(Image credit: April Alexander)

My favorite lighting for content creation

Speaker: April Alexander Dates: March 10 & 11

Times: 12:30-13:00 & 10:30-11:00 Stage: Creator

“Getting to grips with lighting can be intimidating at first, but it doesn’t have to be. Continuous lighting is an excellent starting point because what you see is what you get,” says April Alexander, a portrait, fashion and commercial photographer known for capturing her subjects through an authentic and poetic lens. “In my session, I will share some techniques to help train your eye, use your equipment optimally and show how transitioning to continuous lighting simplified and streamlined my workflow – and how it can work for you.” April’s talk will also explain the meaning behind her motto, ‘Stop overthinking – K.I.S.S. (Keep It Simple, Silly)’, and show that continuous lighting techniques with minimal equipment can achieve stunning results.

(Image credit: Charlotte Bellamy)

ICM photography – the hows and the whys

Speaker: Charlotte Bellamy Date: March 9

Time: 10:15-10:45 Stage: Behind the Lens

“With the intentional camera movement (ICM) technique, you can’t make a ‘wrong’ image; if you love what you create and it embodies your vision, then it works,” says Charlotte Bellamy, who uses creative and mindful photographic techniques to showcase her love of nature. “ICM is a creative technique that allows you to step away from technical perfection and experiment, explore and interpret what you personally experience when photographing your subject,” she says.

In her talk, visitors will learn how to explore a scene or subject matter, using all their senses. “ICM brings creativity, movement and emotion to my images,” says Charlotte. “Each one is unique and I love the feeling of freedom I get from exploring subjects this way.”

(Image credit: Courtney Victoria)

Stepping into YouTube: Creating a rewarding channel

Speaker: Courtney Victoria Date: 8 March

Time: 15:00-15:30 Stage: Creator

“The journey you take when creating an image often holds its own stories, which can be just as inspiring and rewarding to capture. It may also push you to explore new concepts and techniques,” says Courtney Victoria, an outdoor and landscape photography pro who documents the creative process behind her images through videos on her YouTube channel.

Visitors to the show can look forward to hearing about Courtney’s inspiring approach to boosting confidence on YouTube and learning how to attract an audience with shared interests. Aspiring photographers and content creators will also learn how to kick-start their channels with a focus on creativity and self-expression, rather than chasing likes and followers.

Read more: "Often, the unexpected turns out better than what I had in mind," reveals outdoor photographer Courtney Victoria

All these talks – and many more – are free with your entry ticket to The Photography & Video Show 2025

Book your ticket to The Photography & Video Show and save 20%

The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the London Excel exhibition center, running for four days from Saturday, March 8 to Tuesday, March 11. It is open 10:00 to 17:00 every day. You'll find everything you need to know here.

The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.