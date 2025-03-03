Bag yourself a retro camera bargain at The Photography & Video Show 2025

The Disabled Photographers' Society (DPS) stand at The Photography & Video Show 2025 will once again be packed with bargains galore of pre-loved photography equipment. In addition to promoting the sterling services that the society provides for less-able-bodied snappers, its stand is the go-to destination for all manner of secondhand goodies.

From antique 'box brownies' to more modern accessories like memory cards and tripods, there are bargains aplenty to be had. It's a must-visit stand for film photography fans too, with darkroom processing equipment going for a song, and masses of memorabilia from film and digital eras alike.

You never know what you might find. At last year's show, one kind-hearted photographer donated a vintage camera that had an undeveloped roll of film inside: the DPS has it developed to discover unseen photographs from the 1948 London Olympic Games, taken 75 years previously – and which are proudly going on display in a photo exhibition at this year's show.

One camera donated to the Disabled Photographers' Society contained historic images from the 1948 Olympic Games (Image credit: Unknown)

All the items on sale have been donated from generous photographers clearing out their old unwanted photo gear over the past year, and the DPS welcomes donations at the show, so why not bring along your old kit that's surplus to requirements and help a good cause?

They will willingly take any old camera or lens, just so long as it is still in working order. They will be equally happy to take any old photography books, cables, filters, darkroom gear, bags and other photo paraphernalia off your hands.

The stand number is F32, so drop off your donations when you arrive at the show – and perhaps pick up some amazing bargains before you leave!

Bring and buy old photographic gear at stand F32 (Image credit: James Artaius)

The Disabled Photographers' Society has been running for over 50 years. The charity has developed a broad knowledge of various ways to make photography accessible to people with a wide variety of disabilities. Often with a few simple modifications, the experts at the DPS can open up a whole new world of possibilities to those who would otherwise struggle to operate a camera. The Society is run by a team of dedicated volunteers, most of whom are disabled photographers themselves.

See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about the Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.

The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.