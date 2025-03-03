Bag yourself a retro camera bargain at The Photography & Video Show 2025
Head to the Disabled Photographers' Society stand to find an Aladdin's Cave of vintage photo gear – and donate your unwanted equipment too
The Disabled Photographers' Society (DPS) stand at The Photography & Video Show 2025 will once again be packed with bargains galore of pre-loved photography equipment. In addition to promoting the sterling services that the society provides for less-able-bodied snappers, its stand is the go-to destination for all manner of secondhand goodies.
From antique 'box brownies' to more modern accessories like memory cards and tripods, there are bargains aplenty to be had. It's a must-visit stand for film photography fans too, with darkroom processing equipment going for a song, and masses of memorabilia from film and digital eras alike.
You never know what you might find. At last year's show, one kind-hearted photographer donated a vintage camera that had an undeveloped roll of film inside: the DPS has it developed to discover unseen photographs from the 1948 London Olympic Games, taken 75 years previously – and which are proudly going on display in a photo exhibition at this year's show.
All the items on sale have been donated from generous photographers clearing out their old unwanted photo gear over the past year, and the DPS welcomes donations at the show, so why not bring along your old kit that's surplus to requirements and help a good cause?
They will willingly take any old camera or lens, just so long as it is still in working order. They will be equally happy to take any old photography books, cables, filters, darkroom gear, bags and other photo paraphernalia off your hands.
The stand number is F32, so drop off your donations when you arrive at the show – and perhaps pick up some amazing bargains before you leave!
The Disabled Photographers' Society has been running for over 50 years. The charity has developed a broad knowledge of various ways to make photography accessible to people with a wide variety of disabilities. Often with a few simple modifications, the experts at the DPS can open up a whole new world of possibilities to those who would otherwise struggle to operate a camera. The Society is run by a team of dedicated volunteers, most of whom are disabled photographers themselves.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about the Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.
The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.