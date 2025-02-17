The Photography & Video Show 2025 to showcase lost 1948 Olympics photographs

The Photography & Video Show 2025 is to publicly display a selection of images of the 1948 Olympic Games for the first time. The monochrome square-format photos were discovered on a roll of film handed into the Disabled Photographer's Society at the previous year's show, which the Society subsequently had developed and was startled to find that it contained the historic photographs taken more than 75 years previously.

As we previously reported, who took the photographs remains a mystery, despite the Disabled Photographic Society's best efforts to trace the owner of the undeveloped film roll. The roll was handed in by an anonymous member of the public to the Society's stand at the Photography & Video Show 2024, which it uses to trade all manner of donated vintage photography equipment as a fundraiser. The stall is definitely worth popping by if you're visiting the show, as you never know what you might turn up.

Visitors to The Photography & Video Show 2025 will have the chance to see these captivating images and witness a piece of sporting history for themselves at a special gallery area of the show. In addition to the vintage 1948 Olympics images, the gallery area will host exhibitions from the LCE Photographer of the Year Awards, Cewe Photo Award, SheClicks Awards, Sony World Photography Awards, Felt Photographic Gallery, and The Week Junior Science + Nature Scavenger Hunt Photo Competition.

The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the Excel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily. Below is a selection of the images that will be on display at the show, but book your early-bird tickets with a 20% discount and come and see them for yourself!

Ruth Folkard, Event Director for the show, said, "We are looking forward to displaying these photos to the public for the first time this year and bringing something of such historical significance to our visitors. Given the images are from the 1948 London Olympics and we are bringing the show to London for the first time, it’s a wonderful opportunity for us to display the photos of such relevance to the city.”

