Get 6 photo magazines for £9.99 in our special Photography & Video Show deal!
Special six-month deal on a subscription to Digital Camera magazine
With the Photography & Video Show opening this weekend, we are offering a really special offer to subscribe to our magazine Digital Camera. For just £9.99, you can get your first six issues of our monthly magazine full of tips, interviews, reviews, and photographic inspiration.
Getting a photography magazine is a great way to improve your picture-taking knowledge and keep up with the latest kit and trends.
When you subscribe, you not only get the printed edition of the magazine - you also get access to the digital edition too, including an extensive library of back issues.
Digital Camera magazine is a sister brand to Digital Camera World, meaning it's staffed by experts in their field and deliver a great mix of tutorials, tips, buying advice, reviews, and inspiration in every issue.
Digital Camera is the definitive guide to digital photography. Every issue comes packed with expert advice, in-depth tutorials, free gifts and inspirational images. Digital Camera has the sole aim of helping you become a better photographer.
T&Cs: Offer expires April 25 2025. Offer open to new UK subscribers only. *Access to the digital library will end with your subscription. Please allow up to 6 weeks for delivery. Payment is non-refundable after the 14-day cancellation period. After your first six issues your subscription will continue at £27.99 every 6 months. For full terms and conditions, visit www. magazinesdirect.com/terms. For enquiries and overseas rates please call: +44 (0) 330 333 1113. Lines are open Monday-Friday 8:30am-7pm, Saturday 10am-3pm UK Time (excluding Bank Holidays) or email: help@magazinesdirect.com. Calls to 0330 numbers will be charged at no more than a national landline call, and may be included in your phone provider’s call bundle.
Read more:
10 products I can't wait to try out at The Photography & Video Show
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Chris George has worked on Digital Camera World since its launch in 2017. He has been writing about photography, mobile phones, video making and technology for over 30 years – and has edited numerous magazines including PhotoPlus, N-Photo, Digital Camera, Video Camera, and Professional Photography.
His first serious camera was the iconic Olympus OM10, with which he won the title of Young Photographer of the Year - long before the advent of autofocus and memory cards. Today he uses a Nikon D800, a Fujifilm X-T1, a Sony A7, and his iPhone 15 Pro Max.
He has written about technology for countless publications and websites including The Sunday Times Magazine, The Daily Telegraph, Dorling Kindersley, What Cellphone, T3 and Techradar.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.