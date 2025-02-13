"Great work always stands out because it has depth" insists landscape pro Colin Prior

Colin Prior will be on the Behind the Lens stage at The Photography & Video Show 2025 giving his talk ‘The Landscape Within' on Monday, March 10, 11.20am to 12pm. I asked him what it was all about…

Colin Prior Social Links Navigation Landscape photographer Colin Prior is an acclaimed landscape photographer with almost four decades of experience. He has published several books, including Living Tribes and The World’s Wild Places, and has completed a six-year project in Pakistan’s Karakoram Mountains. He also featured in an episode of the BBC series The Adventure Show, entitled Colin Prior, Mountain Man.

Did you find photography or did photography find you? My journey into photography began not on land but beneath the waves. I was fascinated with the underwater environment and thought it might be a good idea to attempt to capture what I was experiencing underwater.

Your talk at the show is titled ‘The Landscape Within’. Can you give us a flavor of what you will be covering in it? I am currently working on material for my tenth and probably final book, which is very much a work in progress. In my talk, I plan to share some insights into the vision and approach I have adopted for the project.

Having travelled extensively during your career, which territories most draw you to them and why? The world offers so many different opportunities for photography and each country has its own unique and distinctive landscapes. Of all the countries I have travelled to, I’ve spent more time in Pakistan’s Karakoram Mountains – a landscape of superlatives that embodies the pinnacle of human experience. Nothing from life’s adventures can prepare you for the sheer magnitude and randomness of this chaos. Granite walls rising from glaciers in towers and cathedrals challenge our sense of wonder and reality, creating an atmosphere of intrigue and mystery where the spirit soars. In my opinion, it is the most inspiring mountain range in the world. I didn’t choose them – they chose me.

How important is it to have personal photography projects to work on? It’s crucial. Photographers spend most of their time living other people’s dreams and not their own. If you have anything to say about the world as an artist, it is important to create a body of work that is your own.

Now that we all have sophisticated cameras in our pockets, how do we make our photos stand out from the rest in this image-saturated world? Ignore the fact we’re living in a world super-saturated with images. Great work always stands out because it has depth – getting that depth takes time and that time takes money. Sophisticated cameras and lenses aren’t the source of great work; ultimately, it is what you bring to this side of the camera.

What do you think you would be doing if you weren’t a photographer? I’d probably have retired!

