MWC 2025: all you need to know about the world's biggest mobile phone event

MWC 2025 will open its doors next week - so what are we expecting to see? MWC is one of the biggest shows on planet when it comes to mobile phones, and usually it is a place where a myriad of new handsets get launched, all wanting to top the best camera phone list.

We already have a pretty good idea of some of the new handsets that will be at the annual exhibition, which is held annually in the Spanish port of Barcelona. But there are bound to be some surprises as the manufacturers and networks give sneak peaks of their latest tech…

What is MWC 2025?



MWC stands for Mobile Word Congress - and is organized by the GSMA, the global industry association, first formed in 1995 to promote the first 2G GSM digital phones. The show itself was first held in 1987, and in 2024 attracted over 101,000 visitors, from 205 countries and territories to the Fira Barcelona Gran Via exhibition halls. There are now additional MWC spin-off shows in Shanghai, Kigali and Las Vegas.

When is MWC 2025?

It takes place in Barcelona from Monday March 3 to Thursday March 6. The halls are open to visitors from 8.30am to 7pm on the first three days, and from 8.30am to 4pm on the final day.

But there will be lots of speeches from leading industry figures. Many of the sessions will be centered on the themes of the 5G and 6G, eSIM, mobile security, the Internet of Things, and, of course, Gen AI. As ever, the keynotes and industry sessions will discuss how cellular technology can be used in much, much more than just our phones.

And we will be bringing you all the news, as and if it happens…

What we expect at MWC 2025

Thanks to the rumor mill and the inevitable teasers from the key manufacturers, we already had a pretty good idea what some of the highlights will be at this year's expo. As ever Apple and Samsung are the most notable handset manufacturers who do not reveal new products at MWC.

Below are some of the things we know about, and are excited about, coming at MWC 2025 - but we will be regularly updating this as we hear and see more of what is being announced.

Xiaomi at MWC 2025

Xiaomi 15 Ultra (Image credit: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi will use MWC to launch its 15 Ultra phone - but we already know a fair amount abou this. For us, the Leica cameras are the big story. The main camera will run on a 1in 50MP sensor, and there is a big upgrade for the telephoto lens. This will use a 200MP Samsung 1/1.4” sensor paired with an f/1.4 aperture - offering a focal length that is equivalent to a tradition 100mm.

Oppo at MWC2025

Oppo Find N5 - an incredibly thin foldable (Image credit: Gareth Bevan / Digital Camera World)

Oppo may well have already revealed its biggest news - with the announcement that the global launch of the Oppo Find N5. This is the world's thinnest bi-fold foldable - which you can read all about in our full review.

Nothing at MWC2025

Nothing Phone (3a) Pro (Image credit: Nothing)

Nothing has its press conference pencilled in for March 4 - and we expect that at last they will finally announce the full details for the Nothing Phone (3a) series of handsets, which we are told will feature a periscope camera.

