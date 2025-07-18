Get 18 bonus gifts with the August 2025 issue of Digital Camera

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

(Image credit: Future)

Our August issue explores the art of macro – how to capture close-ups of critters and creatures.

Turn to page 52 for a series of tutorials with macro maestro Tony North, including fieldcraft, composition, focusing and sharpness, focus stacking – and more!

(Image credit: Future)

Another series of seasonal projects appears in Photo Active, including how to make double exposure photos in-camera (pictured, above), and creating abstract images using smoke and mirrors.

(Image credit: Future)

Plus, why don't you attend an outdoor festival and see how many different perspectives you can capture with just one lens – that's what we did (pictured, above). See the results from page 28.

Other projects this month include surfing, seals and making the most of lavender season, and we continue our series of adaptations from Richard Garvey-Williams' Mastering Composition book.

The theme of our latest monthly reader photo challenge is portraits, so we want to see your best shot of people and groups in any setting (except sports). Find all the details in project 10, on page 40.

Other highlights in August's Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

This month sees the launch of a new series – Digital Camera Apprentice, which will be familiar to readers of our former sister magazines N Photo and Photo Plus.

The idea is simple: we pair a professional photographer with an enthusiastic reader who wants to improve their photography of a given genre or subject.

For the first Apprentice, we visit Brands Hatch to cover the Historic Masters Festival in the company of motorsports photographer Michal Pospisil. Turn to page 8 to see how reader Joel Holland gets on, and what he learns from Michal.

(Image credit: Future)

The hustle and bustle of urban life is a panorama of photographic opportunities – especially when leading photographer Will Cheung is recommending what to shoot.

His 8-page Camera Clinic masterclass starts from page 70 and is full of advice about kit, what to look for on the streets, and some handy dos and don'ts to bear in mind.

(Image credit: Future)

Helen Bartlett is a top British family photographer and Canon ambassador who captures the tender moments of growing up exclusively in black and white.

We find out more about her reasons for making this creative choice, and how she approaches shoots with her clients, from page 116.

(Image credit: Future)

Five new Digital Darkroom tutorials will walk you through some creative editing techniques for Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo 2.

Discover how Lightroom can improve captures of the Northern Lights (pictured, above) and how Photoshop can automatically remove people who have photobombed your landscape shots.

(Image credit: Future)

Our Get the Look tutorial invites you to play with Photoshop’s hue, saturation and color tools, while our tutorial series covering DxO PhotoLab 8 continues.

This leading subscription-free image editing program is being covered over six issues of the magazine – this month, see how you can work with color in PhotoLab 8.

If you don't own DxO PhotoLab, then you can take advantage of an opportunity to get 15% off any DxO software until 31 December 2025. For details of this exclusive offer for Digital Camera readers, see page 89.

(Image credit: Future)

August's reviews section leads on the OM System OM-3, a camera that could make you fall in love with photography again, according to our reviewer.

Don't underestimate the OM-3's retro styling – inside the case, this 20.4MP Micro Four Thirds mirrorless is crammed with the latest computational photography smarts, which could transform your shooting outdoors.

These clever features include software-powered neutral density and grad filters, High Res Shot mode, focus stacking and multiple-exposure shooting. Read our verdict on the OM-3 from page 104.

(Image credit: Future)

DxO PureRAW is one of the best raw processing programs on the market, and we assess what the newly launched version 5 has to offer.

Remember that you can get 15% off any DxO software until 31 December 2025. For details of this exclusive offer for Digital Camera readers, see page 89.

Issue 297 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

