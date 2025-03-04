LCE Photographer of the Year to be crowned at The Photography & Video Show 2025
And the winner is… you'll have to wait till Sunday March 9 to find out LIVE at this year's show!
The winners of this year's prestigious London Camera Exchange (LCE) Photographer of the Year 2025 competition are to be revealed live on stage at The Photography & Video Show 2025. The big reveal is due to take place on Sunday, March 9, at 3.45pm on the Creator Stage, so make a date in your diary for what is sure to be a highlight of the show.
The LCE Photographer of the Year is open to non-professional photographers worldwide and has a prize pool of £10,000 ($12,700).
The competition has a total of 14 categories, with genres as diverse as pets, portraits, music, and macro photography. Now in its second year, the competition introduces a new category for 2025, the ‘Emerging Talent’ award for photography students, with a prize awarded to both the photographer and their university or college.
Here is a small selection of shortlisted images from the competition, but come and see them all for yourself, as once the winners and runners-up have been announced, they will be on display in an exhibition for the duration of the four-day Show.
More than 10,000 images were entered into the competition, wowing the judges with their creativity and diversity of content – from high-velocity action shots to sublime portraits and vivid wildlife scenes. The panel of judges revealing the award winners comprises Digital Camera World's very own content director Chris George, professional photojournalist Peter Dench, SheClicks founder and journalist Angela Nicholson, and LCE's managing director Lee Harasyn.
Each of the category winners receives a trophy and £500 ($635) of vouchers to spend at LCE, while the winner takes home a £3,000 ($3,815) voucher – and they'd be wise to take it straight across to the LCE's stand at location D100 to use it to secure one or two of the retailer's famous show bargains!
Established in Guildford in 1956, London Camera Exchange has grown to be the UK’s premier specialist photographic retailer, with 26 nationwide high street locations. It will be one of three retailers onsite offering special show deals on cameras, lenses, and accessories at this year's Photography & Video Show.
The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the Excel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily.
See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about The Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.
