We're just a few days away from Bild Expo 2025 – billed (pun intended) as "NYC’s largest gathering of photographers, content creators, and filmmakers – two electrifying days of inspiration and education."

However, to label this as a "New York show" does it a huge disservice, as Bild has rapidly established itself as the premier photography and videography exhibition in the United States.

Presented by New York super retailer B&H Photo Video, Bild Expo 2025 will host hundreds of exhibitors, speakers, presentations, photo walks, giveaways and exclusive show deals. Here's what you need to know about the show…

What is Bild Expo

(Image credit: B&H)

Debuting in 2023, Bild Expo has filled the void left by the PhotoPlus show to become the definitive destination for photographers, videographers, content creators and filmmakers.

This year the event welcomes over 250 of the the biggest brands in imaging, including Canon, Sony, Nikon, Fujifilm, OM System, Hasselblad, Leica, Panasonic and Sigma.

In addition, over 100 speakers will host talks, presentations, demonstrations and photo walks. Among the headliners are names like Peter Hurley, Peter McKinnon, Cristina Mittermeier, Scott Kelby, Pressley Hosbach and Drex Lee.

There will also be portfolio reviews, giveaways, gear and technique demonstrations, as well as show specials.

Where and when is Bild Expo

(Image credit: B&H)

Bild Expo takes place from June 17-18 at the Javits Center in New York City. Doors open at 08:00 for badge pickup.

Javits Center is located at 429 11th Ave, New York, NY 10001, and shuttles will run throughout the event between Bild and the B&H SuperStore at 420 9th Avenue, New York, NY 10001.

You can register for the event free at the Bild Expo website.

What's on at Bild Expo

Casey Neistat was among the speakers at last year's Bild Expo (Image credit: B&H)

In addition to the gear expo featuring the biggest camera, lens and accessory manufacturers in the business, there's a comprehensive program of events taking place at Bild Expo 2025.

Check out the full speaker schedule, and take a look at the experiences and evening events to see everything that's going on at the show.

Here are some of the highlights that I think are definitely worth checking out…

The Hurley Triangle: Beauty Light for Close-up Portraiture

(June 17, 14:00-15:00)

I love Peter Hurley's photography and his personality is almost as formidable! A real master of his craft, any chance to hear him speak is one you can't afford to miss – but as a portrait photographer, the opportunity to see him share his secrets on beauty lighting is something I'm geeking out over.

Kodak Experience

(June 17 & 18, 11:00-16:00)

The Kodak Experience Room is always a highlight of Bild, focusing on using both 8mm and 16mm to tell your stories. From selecting your stock to loading film on Arri cameras to a Super 8 Movie Walk, this is the perfect place to gain filmmaking insights straight from Kodak – along with four-time Oscar nominee, Ed Lachman.

(Image credit: B&H)

How to Use Lightroom & Photoshop’s AI Features and Still Sleep at Night

(June 17, 16:00-17:00)

Scott Kelby is one of the most magnetic speakers in the industry. After his popular talk at The Photography & Video Show in the UK, Scott is bringing his unique insights on photo editing to Bild – and I'm intrigued to hear his take on how to use AI ethically when it comes to Adobe's ever-evolving editing tools.

Video Camera Shoot-Out

(June 17 & 18, 10:00-17:00)

It's a showdown between Blackmagic, Canon, DJI, Panasonic, Red / Nikon and Sony! Bild will be staging a professionally lit cinematic scene – a boxer and his trainer prepping for a bout – and visitors will be able to see how each brand fares in areas like color science, dynamic range and image quality.

Women in Media: Breaking Barriers

(June 17, 13:00-14:00)

Women are taking center stage in New York to share their stories and successes. This will be a fascinating and far-ranging talk featuring actress and content creator, Shuang Hu; founder and CEO of Outshine Talent, Barbara Jones; head of creators at Verizon, Lina Renzina; and Founder and CEO of The Luupe, Keren Sachs.

For more information and to register for tickets, head over to the Bild Expo 2025 website.

A post shared by B&H Creators (@bh.creators) A photo posted by on

