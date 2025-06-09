WWDC 2025 live: Watch all the latest Apple developments live with us
WWDC 2025 is hours away and developments are circulating for photographers and all Apple fans – watch along LIVE with us and get expert commentary
Apple's famous developer conference – WWDC – is today and we're watching it closely because it has massive historical importance for all Apple users and, by extension, all creatives. It was at WWDC that Apple first introduced massive products such as the 15-inch MacBook Pro beloved of photographers, Vision OS, and even the iPhone 3G (notable for the App Store).
You can watch along with us here below, but before the video goes live at 10 AM Pacific time (1 PM ET / 6 PM UK time), scroll down for a bit of pre-event rumor news and discussion as to what we might actually see when the event begins and what we've heard through the grapevine.
WWDC Highlights for photographers
- New AirPods remote shutter feature expected
- New 'Liquid Glass' look for all iPhone and iPad (iOS) expected
- New iPad and Apple Watch changes?
I've been using Apple products for years – indeed the first Apple Mac I used was the Macintosh Classic which existed before some readers these days were born – and I've been working with and writing about Apple tech for years too.
In recent years, the WWDC has gone back to its roots, concentrating more on the software than the hardware, and Apple's software – not least AI – has been under a lot of scrutiny this year, so we're expecting to see a lot of attention on Apple's operating systems.
That is rumored to include changing their names to all end in 26 (the year they'll mostly serve their non-beta period out in), and a coherent "Liquid Glass" style across the systems. Whether this will be alongside AI features or to serve as a pretty distraction from Apple's failings there will be an interesting thing to watch for.
For photographers, we're expecting to see the AirPods turned into a remote release (though more bonkers rumors have suggested cameras in the AirPods). We're also expecting to see the microphones in Apple's popular headphones given extra AI powers.
Ding Dong, the Siri is dead?
How about this for a shock announcement? The elimination of Siri. Macrumors seems to think that the Siri brand is now permeantly damaged after a bad year for Apple Intelligence, and concludes this is the only solution.
Now, sure, that might pose retrospective problems for re-runs of sitcom The Big Bang Theory, but MacRumors suggested that the name for the voice assistant might disappear as Apple Intelligence takes over. Perhaps they have a point.
TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has tweeted to the effect that "No major breakthroughs in Apple's AI technology are expected. Still, with the market's limited expectations, Apple can meet them by clearly explaining how AI features will work on devices and outlining a development timeline."
He notes, too, that Apple's releases in the AI space over the last year might have reduced enthusiasm, but still suggests that "Apple’s AI strategy takes center stage, with updates like UI changes and OS improvements playing a secondary role."
Want to know what Liquid Glass is going to look like? Well if there is one fairly safe way of guessing, it's looking at Apple's own tweets (X-es?)
#WWDC25 is next week! Can’t wait to show you what we’ve been working on. See you June 9 at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/qhrzevDbMHJune 2, 2025
ANd someone who is very much not an ex of Apple is Greg Joswiak, the company's SVP Marketing, who has tweeted this animation showing an animated effect which very much chimes with the graphics we've already seen and, let's be fair, easily looks like it could be adapted into a pattern of touchable buttons and icons in an operating system (or four)!