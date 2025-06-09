WWDC 2025 live: Watch all the latest Apple developments live with us

Apple's famous developer conference – WWDC – is today and we're watching it closely because it has massive historical importance for all Apple users and, by extension, all creatives. It was at WWDC that Apple first introduced massive products such as the 15-inch MacBook Pro beloved of photographers, Vision OS, and even the iPhone 3G (notable for the App Store).

You can watch along with us here below, but before the video goes live at 10 AM Pacific time (1 PM ET / 6 PM UK time), scroll down for a bit of pre-event rumor news and discussion as to what we might actually see when the event begins and what we've heard through the grapevine.

WWDC 2025 — June 9 | Apple - YouTube Watch On

WWDC Highlights for photographers

New AirPods remote shutter feature expected

New 'Liquid Glass' look for all iPhone and iPad (iOS) expected

New iPad and Apple Watch changes?

I've been using Apple products for years – indeed the first Apple Mac I used was the Macintosh Classic which existed before some readers these days were born – and I've been working with and writing about Apple tech for years too.

In recent years, the WWDC has gone back to its roots, concentrating more on the software than the hardware, and Apple's software – not least AI – has been under a lot of scrutiny this year, so we're expecting to see a lot of attention on Apple's operating systems.

That is rumored to include changing their names to all end in 26 (the year they'll mostly serve their non-beta period out in), and a coherent "Liquid Glass" style across the systems. Whether this will be alongside AI features or to serve as a pretty distraction from Apple's failings there will be an interesting thing to watch for.

For photographers, we're expecting to see the AirPods turned into a remote release (though more bonkers rumors have suggested cameras in the AirPods). We're also expecting to see the microphones in Apple's popular headphones given extra AI powers.