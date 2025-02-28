'A tribute to Liz Hatton' gallery to showcase poignant images from teenage cancer victim at The Photography & Video Show 2025

The Photography & Video Show 2025 will be hosting an exhibition of images taken by the late teenager who battled cancer Liz Hatton. Liz was just 16 when she was diagnosed with a rare and aggressive cancer called Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumour. In the 10 months that followed the talented teenager was determined not to let her prognosis define her. Her passion for photography sustained her; leading to opportunities that took her from an investiture ceremony at Windsor Castle to red carpets, West End Theatre shows and London Fashion Week. Liz died on November 27, 2024, but not before she had captured the hearts of many, leaving us the gift of her photography and her desire to make a difference in the world.

Below is a selection of Liz's images, professionally printed by SIM Imaging, but we encourage you to come to the show and see them for yourself.

Scan to donate to JustGiving page set up in memory of Liz Hatton (Image credit: Liz Hatton)

‘Capture’ Desmoplastic Small Round Cell Tumour Charity was founded after Liz's death to raise funds for vital research into the disease that killed her. Its rarity is that it receives no government or pharmaceutical company funding, and therefore survival rates have remained static over the last 20 years. Only 15% of those diagnosed live for five years post-diagnosis. Liz lived for just 10 months. Capture is a small charity with no overheads, all donations go directly to funding research to improve treatments and give others a better chance of life.

You can donate by scanning the QR code above to visit the JustGiving page set up in memory of Liz. You will also have the opportunity to donate to the charity at the ‘A tribute to Liz Hatton' gallery at The Photography & Video Show.

The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the Excel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily.

See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about The Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.

