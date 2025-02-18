Eizo announces a new 24.1-inch monitor with ultra-high color space coverage

Eizo has announced a new 24.1-inch, 1920 x 1200 monitor aimed at demanding image and video creatives. The ColorEdge CG2400S replaces the ColorEdge CG2420 in Eizo's line-up, with its stand-out benefit being new HDR workflow support. This is made possible by the display's high 1800:1 typical contrast ratio, enabling deeper black reproduction and enhanced highlight rendition. Eizo has also applied a special film coating to the screen to overcome color distortion from optical shifts, allowing tones to retain their depth even when viewed from an angle. The CG2400S is Eizo's first 24.1-inch CG-series monitor to support hybrid log-gamma (HLG) transfer function and perceptual quantization (PQ) curve for displaying and editing HDR content. These gamma curves mean the monitor displays images closet to how the human eye perceives real-world color.

(Image credit: Eizo)

The CG2400S is also a USB-C monitor, enabling video and power to be transmitted over a single cable connection between the monitor and a connected laptop, with up to 70W Power Delivery available. Another handy feature is the monitor's built-in colorimeter, which combined with Eizo's ColorNavigator 7 color management software means color calibration can be performed automatically at pre-set times, and with no additional calibration device required.

(Image credit: Eizo)

This helps you get the most out of the display's impressive 98% DCI-P3 and 99% AdobeRGB color space coverage, while the Sync Signal function automatically adjusts the monitor’s settings, such as input range and color format, according to the video signal. Eizo also states that the CG2400S is its first ColorEdge monitor to feature a housing manufactured from over 85% recycled plastic, with even the packaging produced from moulded pulp made from recycled cardboard and newspaper.

The Eizo ColorEdge CG2400S due to go on sale in April. Pricing has yet to be revealed, but the monitor will be supplied with a full shading hood and is backed by a 5-year / 30,000-hour warranty.