"Photography is much more than taking photos," says portrait photographer and educator Sujata Setia
Known for her dreamy portraits, Sujata Setia started off shooting photos of family and managed to make a career of it, and will share her secrets in her upcoming talk at The Photography & Video Show
Sujata Setia will be on the Behind the Lens stage at The Photography & Video Show 2025 giving her talk ‘A Photographer’s Exploration of Purpose' on Saturday, March 8, 2.45pm to 3.25pm. I asked her what we should expect to learn…
Having enjoyed a successful radio and TV journalism career in India, Setia swapped sides of the lens and took up photography. She has since become well known for her artistic portraits of children, families and animals.
How did you get started in photography and did you study it formally?
I was never formally trained, but art has always been my anchor. In 2013, after my daughter’s birth, I began using our Canon EOS 450D to photograph her. It became a healing act – an intimate theatre where we both played equal parts, free from the burden of authority. Photography helped me find balance. My practice is deeply autobiographical, rooted in identifying my strongest emotions and translating them into visual narratives that reflect my inner world.
For anyone not familiar with it, how would you describe your photography?
Art is like language to me – more inclusive and democratic than words. I started my practice with works akin to magical realism – portraits of childhood, family, and elderly love set in utopian worlds, subconsciously erasing memories of my own traumatic childhood. Losing my mother in 2019 transformed my practice. I shifted to socially engaged work, starting with ‘Changing the Conversation,’ which interrogates beauty norms, and ‘A Thousand Cuts,’ which examines domestic abuse in South Asian culture.
What will your talk at the show be about?
I will go through my artistic trajectory, showing how photography is much more than the art of taking photos. It can be meaningful, purposeful and a thriving full-time profession. I’ll share insights from my career building a successful family photography business and speak about gaining visibility and platforms for your work.
The session will explore the potential of photography as a career, offering practical tips on sustaining a creative practice. I’ll also discuss how photography can serve a greater purpose – allowing artists to give back to the wider community through their work.
How do you find a distinctive photographic voice in our image-saturated world?
Finding a voice comes from understanding that photography is more than just a tool – it’s a language. When you approach it as a form of communication, rather than a way to capture fleeting moments, your creative stance emerges. The ability to make that connection is what gives your photography a unique voice.
Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that.
Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life.
On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building.
