"Photography is much more than taking photos," says portrait photographer and educator Sujata Setia

I will go through my artistic trajectory, showing how photography is much more than the art of taking photos. It can be meaningful, purposeful and a thriving full-time profession. I’ll share insights from my career building a successful family photography business and speak about gaining visibility and platforms for your work.

The session will explore the potential of photography as a career, offering practical tips on sustaining a creative practice. I’ll also discuss how photography can serve a greater purpose – allowing artists to give back to the wider community through their work.