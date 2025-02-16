Discover the best London photo locations on these fabulous photowalks

There's plenty to see at this year's Photography & Video Show , which is in the Excel London exhibition center (March 8-11, 2025, 10:00-17:00 daily), but there's plenty to see outside of it too. Taking full advantage of the show's location in the London Docklands area, there are a variety of photowalks on offer hosted by various big-name photographers and photography brands.

Some are free with your show ticket and others are at a modest additional fee, but either way, spaces are limited and are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, so you'd be wise to secure your show ticket as soon as possible – especially as we have a fabulous early-bird 20% saving deal!

Below are the confirmed talks so far. Booking details are to come and the final schedule is still in the works, so check back closer to the time for more…

Fun, film photowalks bought to you by Pentax, ILFORD Photo and Analogue Wonderland Lab

Saturday March 8, Sunday March 9 & Monday March 10, 13:00-14:00

• Price: £10

Try your hand at shooting with the new Pentax 17 half-frame film camera. Each participant will have a chance to shoot with one of these fantastic half-frame cameras and receive expert advice on how to get the best out of their shots from the walk’s leaders: Kate Hook, Jan Gotweiss, or Dan Rubin.

Meeting at the Analogue Stage, you will receive a roll of ILFORD XP2 Super and a goody bag. Demo models of the Pentax 17 will be available for you to use during the walk (bring photographic ID to secure yours). The walk finishes at Analogue Wonderland’s stand where they will develop and scan the film shot on the Pentax 17 cameras.

Mr Whisper photowalk with Fujifilm

Saturday March 8, 16:00-18:00 • Price: £10

Join Fujifilm for a two-hour photowalk, in collaboration with Mr Whisper. This is a great opportunity to get hands-on experience with the latest and greatest Fujifilm cameras, with expert guidance and inspiration.

This relaxed photowalk explores the waterfront near the Excel exhibition center, offering a chance to test new gear in real-world conditions. Open to all levels, it’s the perfect way to experiment with Fujifilm’s camera lineup in a practical setting.

Monochrome mastery with London Photographic

Saturday March 8, 16:30-18:00 • Price: Free

There is something magical about black-and-white photography. In this 1.5-hour taster session, you will learn about the elements that make a great black-and-white photograph and apply that to a variety of subjects, including architecture, street and portrait photography.

Scott Kelby: Black-and-white modern architecture

Sunday March 9, 13:00-14:00 • Price: £10

Join Scott and explore the modern architectural beauty right outside the doors of the Excel exhibition center. You’ll get an opportunity to capture some wonderful angles, detail shots, and towering images during the walk, all with an eye for creating fine art black-and-white images. All attendees get free access to Scott’s online course on post-processing fine art black-and-white images using his simple-to-follow technique for creating captivating images.

Dockside photowalk with Luminar Neo

Monday March 10, 16:30 • Price: Free

Join Mathew Browne and the Skylum team for an architecture photowalk around Royal Victoria Dock. We will meet outside Excel and take a leisurely walk around the dockside, including photo stops at the Sunborn Yacht, the IFS Cloud Cable Car and City Hall, ending with the footbridge connecting the south side of the dock back to Excel. Aviation buffs will enjoy views towards London City Airport, so remember to bring a telephoto lens!

Mathew Browne is an award-winning travel photographer, co-founder of the travel photography app PhotoHound, and ambassador for Luminar Neo, the AI-powered editing software from Skylum.

Khandie Rees: Ask me anything!

Monday March 10, 12:00-13:00 • Price: Free

Acclaimed portrait and wedding photographer Khandie invites you to an informal meet-up where you can 'Ask me anything': be it related to photography, creativity, growing your business, or her journey in the industry. Get honest, real-world insights and advice, and network and connect with fellow photographers and creatives.

This is your chance to dive into an open and honest conversation about all things photography – whether you're just starting out, looking to improve your skills, or curious about the industry. No question is too big or small! The meet-up follows Khandie's talk 'Get out of comfortable to make an impact' on the Fundamentals Stage.

