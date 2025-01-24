"I love light. It's like when you see candy and your mouth waters, that's how I feel about beautiful lighting" says fashion photographer Lindsay Adler
Tune into the Photography & Video Show January 2025 podcast to hear Lindsay's fascinating insights, plus portrait pro Tom Barnes reflecting on the impact of AI
The Photography & Video Show 2025 is the must-attend event for everyone who has an interest in photography, and among the many attractions is an extensive lineup of speakers from the imaging industry, sharing their knowledge on the show's many stages.
• SAVE 20% OFF TICKETS TO THE PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO SHOW
In the run-up to The Photography & Video Show 2025 opening its doors on March 8, 2025, the organizers are producing a series of monthly podcasts featuring some of the biggest names in photography who will be speaking at the show, and in the January 2025 episode we get to hear from London-based portrait photographer and director Tom Barnes, and LA-based fashion photographer Lindsay Adler.
The podcasts are hosted by TV presenter and technology journalist David McClelland, and in this episode he hears Tom's views on the impact of AI on creatives, while Linsday talks about her love of lighting. Have a listen on the below link!
The Photography & Video Show 2025 runs between March 8-11, 2025, at the Excel exhibition center in London, UK. Head over to the website to see who else has been confirmed to speak at the show, and to keep up to date with the latest announcements. Don't forget, you can save 20% on show tickets with our code DCW25.
See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about the Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.
The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future Plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as News Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.