"I love light. It's like when you see candy and your mouth waters, that's how I feel about beautiful lighting" says fashion photographer Lindsay Adler

The Photography & Video Show 2025 is the must-attend event for everyone who has an interest in photography, and among the many attractions is an extensive lineup of speakers from the imaging industry, sharing their knowledge on the show's many stages.

In the run-up to The Photography & Video Show 2025 opening its doors on March 8, 2025, the organizers are producing a series of monthly podcasts featuring some of the biggest names in photography who will be speaking at the show, and in the January 2025 episode we get to hear from London-based portrait photographer and director Tom Barnes, and LA-based fashion photographer Lindsay Adler.

The podcasts are hosted by TV presenter and technology journalist David McClelland, and in this episode he hears Tom's views on the impact of AI on creatives, while Linsday talks about her love of lighting. Have a listen on the below link!

Lindsay Adler talking at The Photography & Video Show in 2019 (Image credit: Future)

The Photography & Video Show 2025 runs between March 8-11, 2025, at the Excel exhibition center in London, UK. Head over to the website to see who else has been confirmed to speak at the show, and to keep up to date with the latest announcements. Don't forget, you can save 20% on show tickets with our code DCW25.

See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about the Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.

