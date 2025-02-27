Cute critter alert! Winning images from Savenger Hunt Photo Contest on display at The Photography & Video Show 2025

The Photography & Video Show 2025 will be hosting an exhibition of winning images from the Science+Nature Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest, a competition run by The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine.

Every summer, The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine challenges its young readers to go outside and get creative with a camera. In the Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest, under-16s are challenged to track down 10 hidden treasures from a Scavenger Hunt list. Along the way they snap pictures showing the beauty of nature. Each image represents a wild adventure and a close encounter with nature.

Below is a selection of finalist images from the competition, whittled down from more than 1,300 entries, but you can come and see the full gallery for yourself at The Photography & Video Show, beautifully printed by print specialists CEWE. For a limited time, you can pre-book tickets with a 20% discount (but hurry, this deal is set to end at midnight on March 5, 2025).

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Matino, aged 10 / The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine) (Image credit: Samuel, aged 16 / The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine) (Image credit: Ollie, aged 8 / The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine) (Image credit: Isabelle, aged 11 / The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine) (Image credit: Paul, aged 9 / The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine) (Image credit: Anna, aged 15 / The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine) (Image credit: Jack, aged 12 / The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine) (Image credit: Thomas, aged 12 / The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine) (Image credit: Aryana, aged 13 / The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine) (Image credit: Finley, aged 16 / The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine)

The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the Excel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily.

• SAVE 20% OFF TICKETS TO THE PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO SHOW

See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about The Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.

The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.