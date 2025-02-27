Cute critter alert! Winning images from Savenger Hunt Photo Contest on display at The Photography & Video Show 2025
See stunning shots from the next generation of young wildlife photographers in this remarkable gallery of under-16 snappers
The Photography & Video Show 2025 will be hosting an exhibition of winning images from the Science+Nature Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest, a competition run by The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine.
Every summer, The Week Junior Science+Nature magazine challenges its young readers to go outside and get creative with a camera. In the Scavenger Hunt Photo Contest, under-16s are challenged to track down 10 hidden treasures from a Scavenger Hunt list. Along the way they snap pictures showing the beauty of nature. Each image represents a wild adventure and a close encounter with nature.
Below is a selection of finalist images from the competition, whittled down from more than 1,300 entries, but you can come and see the full gallery for yourself at The Photography & Video Show, beautifully printed by print specialists CEWE. For a limited time, you can pre-book tickets with a 20% discount (but hurry, this deal is set to end at midnight on March 5, 2025).
The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the Excel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily.
• SAVE 20% OFF TICKETS TO THE PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO SHOW
See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about The Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.
The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.