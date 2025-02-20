"My images tell a story of art, science and culture all in one frame," says astrophotographer Josh Dury

My astrophotography career began at the age of seven when I had a growing curiosity about life on other planets and I started photographing the skies. Documenting a visual record of our solar system and gaining a new perspective of the universe through photography ignited my passion for astronomy, but it was later on during my education that my photographic style evolved into the form of landscape astrophotography.

I found creating these images – photographing the night skies as a backdrop to places such as Stonehenge or Glastonbury Tor – a real challenge in a positive way and also the equipment required was more affordable.

In my career as an astrophotographer, I have been fortunate to travel the world to witness these events. For me, it is the pure magic of witnessing celestial mechanics and making a personal connection with the universe. The images I create tell a story of art, science and culture all in one frame.