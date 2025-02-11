"Often, the unexpected turns out better than what I had in mind," reveals outdoor photographer Courtney Victoria
Landscape photographer and YouTube sensation Courtney Victoria tells how she harnessed social media prior to her engaging talk on the subject at The Photography & Video Show
Courtney Victoria will be on the Creator Stage at The Photography & Video Show 2025 giving her talk ‘Stepping into YouTube… Creating a rewarding channel’ on Saturday, March 8, 3pm to 3.30pm. I caught up with her to see what she had planned…
This British photographer has her own YouTube channel with videos about outdoor photography, the techniques and creative processes involved and how to get inspired. She uses Nikon and OM System camera kit, plus accessories by Vanguard and Kase.
How long have you been into photography, what inspired you to start and did you learn formally or are you self-taught?
My journey began during my fine art degree at Aberystwyth University in 2009, where I discovered the magic of processing negatives and developing my own images in a darkroom. It wasn’t until 2016 that my love for landscape photography emerged, while I was living in South Korea – the country’s rich history and intriguing landscapes inspired me to capture its beauty. I took a few courses to grasp manual shooting but most of my skills have been honed through hands-on practice and trial and error. Photography is a never-ending adventure and I am still learning every day.
You describe yourself as an outdoor and landscape photographer. If you were shooting for pleasure, rather than filming for your channel, what kind of assignment would you choose to take on?
There is something incredibly freeing and fulfilling in immersing myself in the solitude of nature and capturing wild environments. When I’m shooting for fun, you’ll find me wandering off the beaten path, deep into woodlands or hiking national parks. Wherever I go, I’m always looking for character and I find that you don’t need to travel far to find uniqueness; sometimes, it is right there in the small, overlooked details.
Can you give us a flavour of what sort of topics your talk at the show, called ‘Stepping into YouTube… Creating a Rewarding Channel’ will cover?
While many YouTube ‘How to’ guides will focus on cracking algorithms with catchy titles and eye-catching thumbnail pictures, I’m more interested in diving into something deeper – the motivation behind the camera. YouTube is a playground for creative freedom and my talk will address the challenges of sharing your artistic vision with the world and how to make the most of it. I’ll share my ups and downs, my mistakes and ‘a-ha’ moments to help others navigate their own journey.
How has your YouTube journey been so far? Given that making videos is pretty hard work, has it been a rewarding experience?
My journey so far has been a mix of challenging and rewarding experiences. Creating engaging videos can take a lot of effort, but there is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing it all click into place. What’s most fulfilling, though, are the connections I’ve formed with like-minded people around the world and sharing stories that resonate.
On the business side of YouTube, it has been interesting navigating a field without a map or a manual. Monetizing your passion can be a risky venture – juggling your creative authenticity with the need to pay the bills. Of course, there have been a few bumps along the road, but they have also paved the way for some incredible opportunities.
Your videos are engaging and informative and your passion comes across. What kind of feedback do you get from viewers – have you helped them develop their love of photography and level up their skills?
The feedback I get from viewers is always encouraging and it’s good to hear that my passion shines through in my videos. While I don’t focus on teaching photography directly, despite having a teaching background, I prefer to share my personal thoughts and experiments. We all see and think and become inspired differently. If I can spark someone else’s creativity or help them grow their skills, then it’s rewarding to think that I’ve been a part of their journey. I like to think I’ve encouraged a few more photographers to get out and explore the world of fungi, though.
How do you rescue a shoot that isn’t going particularly well – by striving for the good rather than the perfect?
I’ll admit that perfectionism often sneaks into my creativity, but I’ve learned to stay flexible and keep an open mind when things don’t go to plan. Quite often, the unexpected turns out better than what I originally had in mind; however, I am also OK with walking away empty-handed. Some days, the magic simply doesn’t happen and that’s fine. I’ve found that the mindset I have on a shoot impacts my creativity greatly, so staying calm, curious and positive helps me create the results I’m after.
Digital Camera World is the world's favorite photography magazine and is packed with the latest news, reviews, tutorials, expert buying advice, tips and inspiring images.
Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that.
Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life.
On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building.
