"Often, the unexpected turns out better than what I had in mind," reveals outdoor photographer Courtney Victoria

My journey so far has been a mix of challenging and rewarding experiences. Creating engaging videos can take a lot of effort, but there is nothing quite like the thrill of seeing it all click into place. What’s most fulfilling, though, are the connections I’ve formed with like-minded people around the world and sharing stories that resonate.

On the business side of YouTube, it has been interesting navigating a field without a map or a manual. Monetizing your passion can be a risky venture – juggling your creative authenticity with the need to pay the bills. Of course, there have been a few bumps along the road, but they have also paved the way for some incredible opportunities.