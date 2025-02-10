"You have to create a look that’s your own," reveals photographer and educator Scott Kelby
'The Photoshop Guy' Scott Kelby gives his thoughts on the importance of creating your own look and how to harness AI ahead of his upcoming appearances at The Photography & Video Show
Scott Kelby will be giving several talks at The Photography & Video Show 2025, including ‘Lightroom Killer Tips’ at the Editing & Post-Production Suite on Sunday, March 9, 2.45pm to 3.15pm, and ‘The Stuff Other Photographers Won’t Tell You’ on the Behind the Lens stage on Monday, March 10, 3.45pm to 4.45pm. I caught up with him to see what he had in store…
A legendary name in photography education, Kelby is the president and CEO of KelbyOne, the online educational community for photographers, Photoshop and Lightroom users. As well as being a best-selling author of photography books, Kelby also hosts the hugely popular photo talk show, ‘The Grid’.
Can you give us a flavor of your upcoming talk?
One of my talks is called ‘The Stuff Other Photographers Won’t Tell You’. The kind of things that photographers will talk about with each other at the bar after a shoot but they won’t talk about publicly or to a large group of photographers. I talk about those things in a plain and straight-to-the-point way and it opens a lot of people’s eyes. I’ve been fortunate enough to do a similar talk and people would come up afterwards and say, ‘Why didn’t anybody tell me these things before?’ It’s because they’re hard to talk about, but they’re an important part of photography. And if you’re not an apprentice, you might never learn these things. So I try to be honest and tell people things that will move them forward in their photography without having to do it the hard way.
What is more rewarding, taking photos or educating others on how to do it?
That’s a good question. I love them both in different ways but I guess if I had to pick one, there is something special about looking out into an audience and seeing a collective light bulb come on. It is hard to put into words. The feeling that you get when you’re connecting to an audience and the energy that they give you is just phenomenal and I love it.
But on the other side, there’s something special about getting out to a location early in the morning. Maybe you’re setting up to shoot the Eiffel Tower before the sun rises – there’s no one there because tourists don’t like to get up at 5:45am and you’re all by yourself in this amazing place that, an hour from now, will be crowded with 500 people. But right now, it’s just you and that moment. It’s a tough call but I love both experiences in different ways.
With sophisticated cameras in our pockets, we’re all photographers now. In this image-saturated world, how do we make our photos stand out from the rest?
The secret is that you have to create a look that’s your own. One where someone can look at images from 10 different photographers and go, ‘Oh, that’s theirs, I can tell their style or I know their look’. Part of this may come from the way you take the shot. It may come from how you frame it, which lenses you choose, composition styles, how you choose to post-process your photos or, more likely, a combination of all. I shoot this particular style in this way, I use this particular lens and then I post-process it in a consistent style.
And that’s really the key. You have to have a repeatable, consistent style. You can’t be looking like one photographer one day and a different photographer on another – what if somebody hires you and they’re expecting that photographer to show up? You need a consistent style to be a success.
Where do you stand on AI? Will it free us up to spend more time taking pictures, or will we accept second-best results knowing that there’s an easy way of rescuing them?
What I will be teaching about AI at the show, because Adobe also has me speaking on their stage, is called ‘How to Use AI and Still Sleep at Night’. If you use AI ethically and you use it as most photographers would probably want to use it, I think it can be wonderful and will do everything you just said it would – speed up boring production tasks, fix bad compositions and remove distracting things that ruin shots. There are lots of great things it can do.
However, one thing that I don’t think is good for photography is adding things to images. I don’t add birds flying into the scene that weren’t there. I don’t add planes flying between buildings or put a giraffe in the photo. If we see it as a production tool to help streamline things we already do, that’s great. We could already remove things and take distracting things away, so that’s not new, AI just does it faster. If we use it right, AI can be a wonderful freeing tool that gives us more time behind the camera and less time editing. Also, like any tool, you can abuse it and use it to create things your camera never captured.
I want to use AI as a tool that is going to speed up the things I could already do, not add things. If you want to create art from scratch using AI, that’s fine – just let everyone know it’s an illustration. There’s nothing wrong with using AI to create images, but don’t try to fool people into thinking it’s a photograph. Don’t add elements and say it’s an image you took – it’s half-photograph and half-AI-illustration. Just disclaim everything, and most folks will be OK with it. What I’ll be teaching is trying to be ethical and smart and still sleep at night because we’re not creating things we couldn’t create. We’re using AI to make our lives better – that’s my AI answer.
Book your ticket to The Photography & Video Show and save 20%
The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the London Excel exhibition center, running for four days from Saturday, March 8 to Tuesday, March 11. It is open 10:00 to 17:00 every day. You'll find everything you need to know here.
The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.
Digital Camera World is the world's favorite photography magazine and is packed with the latest news, reviews, tutorials, expert buying advice, tips and inspiring images.
Niall is the editor of Digital Camera Magazine, and has been shooting on interchangeable lens cameras for over 20 years, and on various point-and-shoot models for years before that.
Working alongside professional photographers for many years as a jobbing journalist gave Niall the curiosity to also start working on the other side of the lens. These days his favored shooting subjects include wildlife, travel and street photography, and he also enjoys dabbling with studio still life.
On the site you will see him writing photographer profiles, asking questions for Q&As and interviews, reporting on the latest and most noteworthy photography competitions, and sharing his knowledge on website building.
- Adam WaringGuides Editor
