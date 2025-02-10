"You have to create a look that’s your own," reveals photographer and educator Scott Kelby

What I will be teaching about AI at the show, because Adobe also has me speaking on their stage, is called ‘How to Use AI and Still Sleep at Night’. If you use AI ethically and you use it as most photographers would probably want to use it, I think it can be wonderful and will do everything you just said it would – speed up boring production tasks, fix bad compositions and remove distracting things that ruin shots. There are lots of great things it can do.

However, one thing that I don’t think is good for photography is adding things to images. I don’t add birds flying into the scene that weren’t there. I don’t add planes flying between buildings or put a giraffe in the photo. If we see it as a production tool to help streamline things we already do, that’s great. We could already remove things and take distracting things away, so that’s not new, AI just does it faster. If we use it right, AI can be a wonderful freeing tool that gives us more time behind the camera and less time editing. Also, like any tool, you can abuse it and use it to create things your camera never captured.

I want to use AI as a tool that is going to speed up the things I could already do, not add things. If you want to create art from scratch using AI, that’s fine – just let everyone know it’s an illustration. There’s nothing wrong with using AI to create images, but don’t try to fool people into thinking it’s a photograph. Don’t add elements and say it’s an image you took – it’s half-photograph and half-AI-illustration. Just disclaim everything, and most folks will be OK with it. What I’ll be teaching is trying to be ethical and smart and still sleep at night because we’re not creating things we couldn’t create. We’re using AI to make our lives better – that’s my AI answer.