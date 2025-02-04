"I don't just see an artist on stage, I feel the music," says rock photographer Christie Goodwin
Christie Goodwin shares her motivations and highlights the importance of discovering your voice in a competitive market, so that your work gains the recognition it deserves
Music photographer Christie Goodwin will be speaking on the Behind the Lens stage at The Photography & Video Show 2025 with her talk 'Finding your own voice in photography'. I caught up with her to see what she had in store…
Christie is a renowned photographer known for her dynamic captures of live performances and striking portraits. With a talent for conveying emotion and energy, she has worked with stars like Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran and Celine Dion. In 2024, she joined AC/DC as their official tour photographer. Beyond her photography, Christie mentors aspiring artists and is engaged in writing her latest book.
Hey Christie, what motivates you to capture musicians and their art?
What motivates me is the profound connection between the artist, their music and the audience. There’s a unique energy in live performances, a raw, unfiltered emotion that resonates deeply with everyone present. My passion lies in capturing those fleeting moments when the music and the performer’s essence merge into something truly magical.
When I’m behind the camera, I don’t just see an artist on stage; I feel the music, the lights and the collective energy of the crowd. My goal is to translate that feeling into a visual narrative. It’s not just about getting the perfect shot; it’s about freezing an emotion in time so that when someone looks at the image, they are instantly transported back to that moment. Music has an extraordinary ability to evoke memories and emotions and photography gives me the power to amplify and preserve those experiences.
I’m also driven by the stories behind the artists. Musicians pour their hearts into their craft and their performances are often the culmination of years of passion, struggle and determination. Capturing that journey through my lens feels like a privilege. It’s a chance to visually honor their art and share their story with the world. At its core, my motivation comes from a love for storytelling. Whether it’s the quiet vulnerability of a backstage moment or the electric thrill of a sold-out arena, every image I create tells a piece of the story.
And it’s not just about the artist, it’s about the connection they have with their fans, the shared moments that make music so powerful. This connection is what inspires me to keep doing what I do and strive to improve with every shot I take. Ultimately, I’m also motivated by the belief that art, in all its forms, has the power to move and inspire. As a music photographer, my role is to capture the heartbeat of the performance and immortalize it in an image. If my work can evoke the same emotions as the music itself, then I’ve done my job. That’s what keeps me passionate and dedicated to this craft.
How do you plan to use your talk, ‘Finding your own voice in photography’, to inspire visitors to pursue their creative path?
With my talk, I am hoping to inspire visitors to the show by sharing the lessons that I’ve learned on my own creative journey. Photography, like any art form, is deeply personal and finding your voice is about embracing what makes you unique. It’s not just about mastering technical skills; it’s about discovering what speaks to you and having the courage to express it unapologetically.
A key focus of my talk will be on authenticity. In a world saturated with images, what makes your work stand out is your individual perspective. I’ll emphasize the importance of resisting the urge to imitate and instead exploring what makes you come alive when you pick up the camera. I’ll share practical exercises and tips to help attendees tap into their unique vision, whether that’s by paying attention to what subjects excite them, experimenting with unconventional techniques or simply trusting their instincts.
I also plan to discuss the value of resilience. The creative path is rarely linear and there will be many moments of self-doubt, criticism and rejection along the way. I’ll share how I’ve learned to turn those moments into opportunities for growth and why persistence is often the defining factor in success. By showing how I navigated these challenges, I hope to inspire confidence in others to keep pushing forward, no matter what.
Finally, my talk will be a call to action: to take risks, embrace imperfection and pursue photography with passion and purpose. It’s about more than creating technically flawless images, it’s about telling stories, evoking emotion and creating art that resonates.
My goal is for every attendee to leave with a renewed sense of confidence, ready to take ownership of their creativity and boldly pursue their unique vision. Above all, I want them to feel empowered. Each of us has a voice worth sharing and the world needs more authentic storytellers. If I can help others realize that their perspective matters and that their work has the potential to inspire, I’ll consider my talk a success.
Why is it essential to develop a distinctive photographic style in today’s world?
It sets you apart in a landscape saturated with images. With countless photographers sharing their work across platforms, having a unique style ensures your work stands out and becomes instantly recognizable. It’s your visual signature, a way for people to connect your images with you, even before they see your name. Your style is more than a collection of techniques or aesthetics; it’s a reflection of who you are as an artist. It tells your story, conveys your emotions and expresses your perspective. In photography, no one sees the world exactly as you do and cultivating a distinctive style allows you to share that perspective authentically. It transforms your work from just images into a narrative that resonates with viewers on a deeper level.
