"I don't just see an artist on stage, I feel the music," says rock photographer Christie Goodwin

What motivates me is the profound connection between the artist, their music and the audience. There’s a unique energy in live performances, a raw, unfiltered emotion that resonates deeply with everyone present. My passion lies in capturing those fleeting moments when the music and the performer’s essence merge into something truly magical.

When I’m behind the camera, I don’t just see an artist on stage; I feel the music, the lights and the collective energy of the crowd. My goal is to translate that feeling into a visual narrative. It’s not just about getting the perfect shot; it’s about freezing an emotion in time so that when someone looks at the image, they are instantly transported back to that moment. Music has an extraordinary ability to evoke memories and emotions and photography gives me the power to amplify and preserve those experiences.

I’m also driven by the stories behind the artists. Musicians pour their hearts into their craft and their performances are often the culmination of years of passion, struggle and determination. Capturing that journey through my lens feels like a privilege. It’s a chance to visually honor their art and share their story with the world. At its core, my motivation comes from a love for storytelling. Whether it’s the quiet vulnerability of a backstage moment or the electric thrill of a sold-out arena, every image I create tells a piece of the story.

And it’s not just about the artist, it’s about the connection they have with their fans, the shared moments that make music so powerful. This connection is what inspires me to keep doing what I do and strive to improve with every shot I take. Ultimately, I’m also motivated by the belief that art, in all its forms, has the power to move and inspire. As a music photographer, my role is to capture the heartbeat of the performance and immortalize it in an image. If my work can evoke the same emotions as the music itself, then I’ve done my job. That’s what keeps me passionate and dedicated to this craft.