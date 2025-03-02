Come and meet the Digital Camera World team at The Photography & Video Show!
Our stand will be a hive of activity, with a series of fun informal talks from the team and our guest speakers
Digital Camera World and our associated magazines (Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus) will have our very own stand at the Photography & Video Show, where you'll not only be able to pick up a subscription to your favorite photography mag with our special show subs deal, but we will be hosting a series of inspiring talks and workshops.
Every morning the DCW team will reveal What's Going To Be Hot At The Show Today. Website Editor James Artaius has the ideal introduction to photography for beginners with his Camera Kit For Newbies presentation. How To Editor Mike Harris shares his high-octane tips in his Motorsport Photography Masterclass. Staff Writer Kalum Carter tells you all about his Photo Projects. And Managing Editor Adam Juniper will be droning on in his Drones For Beginners and How To Improve Your Drone Photography talks. Plus we have a selection of guest speakers sharing their wisdom too.
We look forward to seeing you at the show – here's the full program!
|Row 0 - Cell 0
Saturday, March 8
Sunday, March 9
Monday, March 10
Tuesday, March 11
10-10.30am
What's going to be hot at the show today? DCW Team
What's going to be hot at the show today? DCW Team
What's going to be hot at the show today? DCW Team
What's going to be hot at the show today? DCW Team
11-11.30am
Drones for beginners Adam Juniper
Drones for beginners Adam Juniper
Drones for beginners Adam Juniper
Drones for beginners Adam Juniper
12-12.30pm
How to get your photos seen in print and online Mike Harris & Wendy Evans
How to get your photos seen in print and online Mike Harris & Wendy Evans
How to get your photos seen in print and online Mike Harris & Wendy Evans
How to get your photos seen in print and online Mike Harris & Wendy Evans
1-1.30pm
Motorsport photography masterclass Mike Harris
Camera kit for newbies James Artaius
Camera kit for newbies James Artaius
Motorsport photography masterclass Mike Harris
1.30-2pm
How to improve your drone photography Adam Juniper
How to improve your drone photography Adam Juniper
How to improve your drone photography Adam Juniper
How to create retro 3D images Wendy Evans
2.30-3pm
Photo projects Kalum Carter
Photo projects Kalum Carter
Camera Clinic Live: we answer your photo queries Will Cheung
Camera Clinic Live: we answer your photo queries Will Cheung
3.30-4pm
Digital Darkroom Live: focus stack James Abbot
Digital Darkroom Live: Lightroom workshop Sean McCormack
How to create retro 3D images Wendy Evans
|Row 7 - Cell 4
The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the Excel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily.
• SAVE 20% OFF TICKETS TO THE PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO SHOW
See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about the Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.
The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
