Our stand will be a hive of activity, with a series of fun informal talks from the team and our guest speakers

Come and meet the Digital Camera World team at The Photography & Video Show and learn how to take shots like this! (Image credit: Future / Mike Harris)

Digital Camera World and our associated magazines (Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus) will have our very own stand at the Photography & Video Show, where you'll not only be able to pick up a subscription to your favorite photography mag with our special show subs deal, but we will be hosting a series of inspiring talks and workshops.

Every morning the DCW team will reveal What's Going To Be Hot At The Show Today. Website Editor James Artaius has the ideal introduction to photography for beginners with his Camera Kit For Newbies presentation. How To Editor Mike Harris shares his high-octane tips in his Motorsport Photography Masterclass. Staff Writer Kalum Carter tells you all about his Photo Projects. And Managing Editor Adam Juniper will be droning on in his Drones For Beginners and How To Improve Your Drone Photography talks. Plus we have a selection of guest speakers sharing their wisdom too.

We look forward to seeing you at the show – here's the full program!

Row 0 - Cell 0

Saturday, March 8

Sunday, March 9

Monday, March 10

Tuesday, March 11

10-10.30am

What's going to be hot at the show today? DCW Team

What's going to be hot at the show today? DCW Team

What's going to be hot at the show today? DCW Team

What's going to be hot at the show today? DCW Team

11-11.30am

Drones for beginners Adam Juniper

Drones for beginners Adam Juniper

Drones for beginners Adam Juniper

Drones for beginners Adam Juniper

12-12.30pm

How to get your photos seen in print and online Mike Harris & Wendy Evans

How to get your photos seen in print and online Mike Harris & Wendy Evans

How to get your photos seen in print and online Mike Harris & Wendy Evans

How to get your photos seen in print and online Mike Harris & Wendy Evans

1-1.30pm

Motorsport photography masterclass Mike Harris

Camera kit for newbies James Artaius

Camera kit for newbies James Artaius

Motorsport photography masterclass Mike Harris

1.30-2pm

How to improve your drone photography Adam Juniper

How to improve your drone photography Adam Juniper

How to improve your drone photography Adam Juniper

How to create retro 3D images Wendy Evans

2.30-3pm

Photo projects Kalum Carter

Photo projects Kalum Carter

Camera Clinic Live: we answer your photo queries Will Cheung

Camera Clinic Live: we answer your photo queries Will Cheung

3.30-4pm

Digital Darkroom Live: focus stack James Abbot

Digital Darkroom Live: Lightroom workshop Sean McCormack

How to create retro 3D images Wendy Evans

The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the Excel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily.

SAVE 20% OFF TICKETS TO THE PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO SHOW

See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about the Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.

The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.

Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.

Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.

Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.

