Come and meet the Digital Camera World team at The Photography & Video Show and learn how to take shots like this!

Digital Camera World and our associated magazines (Digital Camera, Digital Photographer and PhotoPlus) will have our very own stand at the Photography & Video Show, where you'll not only be able to pick up a subscription to your favorite photography mag with our special show subs deal, but we will be hosting a series of inspiring talks and workshops.

Every morning the DCW team will reveal What's Going To Be Hot At The Show Today. Website Editor James Artaius has the ideal introduction to photography for beginners with his Camera Kit For Newbies presentation. How To Editor Mike Harris shares his high-octane tips in his Motorsport Photography Masterclass. Staff Writer Kalum Carter tells you all about his Photo Projects. And Managing Editor Adam Juniper will be droning on in his Drones For Beginners and How To Improve Your Drone Photography talks. Plus we have a selection of guest speakers sharing their wisdom too.

We look forward to seeing you at the show – here's the full program!

Swipe to scroll horizontally Row 0 - Cell 0 Saturday, March 8 Sunday, March 9 Monday, March 10 Tuesday, March 11 10-10.30am What's going to be hot at the show today? DCW Team What's going to be hot at the show today? DCW Team What's going to be hot at the show today? DCW Team What's going to be hot at the show today? DCW Team 11-11.30am Drones for beginners Adam Juniper Drones for beginners Adam Juniper Drones for beginners Adam Juniper Drones for beginners Adam Juniper 12-12.30pm How to get your photos seen in print and online Mike Harris & Wendy Evans How to get your photos seen in print and online Mike Harris & Wendy Evans How to get your photos seen in print and online Mike Harris & Wendy Evans How to get your photos seen in print and online Mike Harris & Wendy Evans 1-1.30pm Motorsport photography masterclass Mike Harris Camera kit for newbies James Artaius Camera kit for newbies James Artaius Motorsport photography masterclass Mike Harris 1.30-2pm How to improve your drone photography Adam Juniper How to improve your drone photography Adam Juniper How to improve your drone photography Adam Juniper How to create retro 3D images Wendy Evans 2.30-3pm Photo projects Kalum Carter Photo projects Kalum Carter Camera Clinic Live: we answer your photo queries Will Cheung Camera Clinic Live: we answer your photo queries Will Cheung 3.30-4pm Digital Darkroom Live: focus stack James Abbot Digital Darkroom Live: Lightroom workshop Sean McCormack How to create retro 3D images Wendy Evans Row 7 - Cell 4

The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the Excel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily.

The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.