You be the judge at the Here I Am gallery at The Photography & Video Show 2025
Embrace your 'felt sense' and book yourself a space on a guided talk at this unique exhibition
The Photography & Video Show 2025 will be hosting a Here I Am gallery from Felt Photographic, aimed at giving you the chance to experience photography differently.
Have a look at the images below and ask yourself: Which images are you drawn to? What insight does this give you about where you’re at and what you need? What might change as a result? This is a unique opportunity to encounter photography from a new perspective and – who knows – it might even change the way you look at images forever.
Gallery curator Kat Mahale has created this unique approach to photography using the 'felt sense', challenging and redefining how we relate to images. See our interview with Kat, where she speaks about the Here I Am exhibition and concept of felt sense.
If you attend The Photography & Video Show in person, you can grab your chance to be guided by Kat and your felt sense through the Here I Am exhibition. There will be sessions at 11am, 1pm and 2pm each day that the show is running, from March 8-11, so book your place here.
The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the Excel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily.
• SAVE 20% OFF TICKETS TO THE PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO SHOW
See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about The Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.
The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.
Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter
The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox!
Prior to joining digitalcameraworld.com as Guides Editor, Adam was the editor of N-Photo: The Nikon Magazine for seven years, and as such is one of Digital Camera World's leading experts when it comes to all things Nikon-related.
Whether it’s reviews and hands-on tests of the latest Nikon cameras and lenses, sharing his skills using filters, tripods, lighting, L brackets and other photography equipment, or trading tips and techniques on shooting landscapes, wildlife and almost any genre of photography, Adam is always on hand to provide his insights.
Prior to his tenure on N-Photo, Adam was also a veteran of publications such as PhotoPlus: The Canon Magazine, so his wealth of photographic knowledge isn’t solely limited to the Big N.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.