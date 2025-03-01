You be the judge at the Here I Am gallery at The Photography & Video Show 2025

The Photography & Video Show 2025 will be hosting a Here I Am gallery from Felt Photographic, aimed at giving you the chance to experience photography differently.

Have a look at the images below and ask yourself: Which images are you drawn to? What insight does this give you about where you’re at and what you need? What might change as a result? This is a unique opportunity to encounter photography from a new perspective and – who knows – it might even change the way you look at images forever.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Tracy Harris / Felt Photographic) (Image credit: Ellen Zimmerman / Felt Photographic) (Image credit: Olana Light / Felt Photographic) (Image credit: Fotini Tsakalidou / Felt Photographic) (Image credit: Mark Muller / Felt Photographic)

Gallery curator Kat Mahale has created this unique approach to photography using the 'felt sense', challenging and redefining how we relate to images. See our interview with Kat, where she speaks about the Here I Am exhibition and concept of felt sense.

If you attend The Photography & Video Show in person, you can grab your chance to be guided by Kat and your felt sense through the Here I Am exhibition. There will be sessions at 11am, 1pm and 2pm each day that the show is running, from March 8-11, so book your place here.

The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the Excel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily.

• SAVE 20% OFF TICKETS TO THE PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO SHOW

See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about The Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.

The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.