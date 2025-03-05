CEWE Student Photography Award to be revealed at The Photography & Video Show

Leading photo printing and wall art company CEWE will announce the winner of its inaugural Student Photography Award contest in a pop-up event at this year's The Photography & Videography Show.

CEWE’s Student Photography Award contest forms part of the world’s largest free photography competition, the CEWE Photo Award, which this year aims to celebrate earth’s beauty. A gallery will be on display for the duration of the show with an exhibition of the top images entered into the CEWE Photo Award from the UK and Ireland thus far.

The winner of the CEWE Student Photography Award will be unveiled on the CEWE stand, at location A90, on Tuesday, March 11, at 1.30pm. Music photographer Christie Goodwin will take to the stand to discuss the CEWE Photo Award contest, and as part of her talk, Christie will reveal the winner of CEWE’s first Student Photography Award and present them with their prize.

The award takes place on one of two days where students of photography, film and related subjects are able to enter the show for free (subject to showing their student ID on entry). Students can access free tickets on Monday, March 10, and Tuesday, March 11, but will need to pre-register for the show. Non-students can get a 20% discount on pre-registered tickets. The deadline for all pre-registered tickets is 23.59 on March 6

The CEWE Student Photography Award was launched in 2024, inviting student photographers aged 16-plus to submit photos that celebrate the earth’s beauty, with a string of prizes worth over £5,000 ($6,350) up for grabs. The free-to-enter competition is open to all UK students with a love of photography, with each student able to submit up to 100 pictures across 10 categories.

In addition to the winner of the CEWE Student Photography Award being revealed, an exhibition of the best images entered to the CEWE Photo Award so far will be on display for the duration of the show (Image credit: CEWE Photo Award)

The first prize includes a solo exhibition with full support and mentoring from leading photo printing company CEWE, a CEWE PHOTOBOOK, and exclusive work experience with the CEWE Photo Team in Oldenburg, Germany. The winner will also receive a Fuji X-T30 II camera with accessories and be featured in the CEWE Student Photography Award 2025 Exhibition.

Prizes for second and third place offer a limited edition print run of the shortlisted photographers' images, signed and numbered by the artists, as well as inclusion in the CEWE Student Photography Award 2025 exhibition and catalogue, and more.

Christie Goodwin, British photographer and judge of the CEWE Student Photography Award, commented: “It doesn’t matter whether you regularly showcase your photos to an audience – or whether you are new to holding a camera, the CEWE Student Photography Award is open to all those interested in photography and studying at any level, and we’d love to see your individual perspectives.”

The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the Excel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily.

See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about The Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.

