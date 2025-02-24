Top 10 reasons to visit The Photography & Video Show 2025

This festival of all things still and moving images runs for four days at the ExCeL exhibition center at London’s Royal Victoria Dock. Organizer Future Publishing (Digital Camera World’s parent company) has been working flat out to make the show an unmissable one and you can get a flavor of what to see below.

In fact, there’s so much to enjoy that a multi-day ticket makes sense (one- to four-day tickets are available). And getting to ExCeL couldn’t be easier, as Custom House station, on the Elizabeth Line and DLR, serves one of the venue’s main pedestrian entrances.

Below are 10 reasons to visit the show – but this is just scratching the surface, and you'll find loads more on the Photography & Video Show 2025 official website!

1. Your favorite photo brands will be there…

The major camera and photography brands will be out in force at the show, including Adobe, Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, OM System, Pentax, Sigma, Sony and Tamron. Choose from accessory makers, including Benro, Lowepro, Manfrotto, NiSi, SanDisk, Tenba – and many, many more!

2. …and video, too

The Photography & Video Show isn’t just about photography – there’s also plenty for people who focus on moving images, from movie-making masterclasses to video production exhibitors. Why not indulge your curiosity?

3. Inspiring talks

Some of the biggest names in photography will take to the various show stages – these include Behind the Lens, Photo Live and the Creator Stage – and what’s best of all, these talks are free! Grab your free show guide on the way in to the hall or visit the show website for full details of what’s available, where and when.

4. Sponsored stages

Some major photography brands are kindly sponsoring some of the show’s stages. Find out all about the latest editing techniques at the Adobe Hub (B20), hear some inspirational talks from photographers on the Sigma stage (C60) and check out special content for photo newbies on the Fundamentals Stage, sponsored by Capture One.

5. Live demonstations

Many exhibitors will host their own talks and demonstrations, with brand ambassadors galore showcasing kit and its capabilities. Learn more about your favorite brands and stick around to get more in-depth advice. These will take place on brand stands and also on the Kit Stage.

6. Come and visit the team on stand E142

Digital Camera World and our sister print publication Digital Camera magazine will have their own stand at the show. Talks will take place daily, including Rate My Photo, Digital Darkroom Live! and Ask The Experts panel discussions. Plus, we’ll be offering masterclasses covering drone and motorsport photography, and how to start photo projects. To see the daily schedule and how to take part, check for updates on our Instagram page: @digitalcameramag

7. Special show subscription deal!

We will be offering a sensational Digital Camera magazine subscription deal at the show – so make sure you come and visit us at stand E142 to sign up for this exclusive offer.

8. Amazing show deals!

Leading photo retailers CameraWorld (B110), London Camera Exchange (D100) and Wex Photo Video (D80, D70) will be offering tasty discounts on the latest cameras, lenses and accessories. There will also be great savings on other top kit at the show.

9. For professionals

There’s plenty for pros at the show, with four days packed with talks and networking to help grow your business. Visit the show website to see what’s in store – pros can register to get free entry.

10. Buy pre-owned kit

Bag a bargain at the Disabled Photographers’ Society stand (F32). The charity builds up donations of unwanted photographic kit over the year and brings it to the show for a giant rummage sale. Expect to see masses of great camera memorabilia from both the film and digital eras, plus a wide range of photographic accessories.

