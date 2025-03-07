10 brand-new cameras, lenses and photo gizmos I can't wait to try for myself at The Photography & Video Show 2025

Among the inspiring talks, famous show bargains, practical workshops and pro-led photowalks at The Photography & Video Show 2025, the biggest manufacturers in photography and videography will be showcasing their latest products, many for the first time in the UK.

The show has relocated for 2025 from its traditional home at the Birmingham NEC to the London Excel exhibition center, and runs from March 8-11. You can prebook tickets or turn up on the door. And if you're a photography or videography student, you can get free entry on Monday 10 and Tuesday 11 March.

• GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO SHOW

Here's my pick of the new products that will be on display at the show, and it's likely to be the first chance that most of us have to get hands-on with these exciting shiny new bits of kit. I can't wait to check them out for myself!

(Image credit: James Artaius)

1. Sigma BF

Milled from a solid block of aluminum, this concept camera has minimalist controls and, with 320GB of internal storage, foregoes the need for memory cards. It has to rank as the coolest camera ever. But it's not just beautiful to behold; inside it houses a 24.6Mp full-frame sensor, 8fps shooting rate and fast, accurate autofocus.

See it at the Sigma stand, location C60

Get the Digital Camera World Newsletter The best camera deals, reviews, product advice, and unmissable photography news, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Nikon)

2. Nikon Coolpix P1100

The follow-up to the ever-popular Coolpix P1000, this bridge camera houses a frankly ridiculous 24-3000mm-equivalent zoom lens. Like its forebear, it will be popular with wildlife photographers and includes improved autofocus in Bird-Watching mode to make getting sharp shots of our feathered friends easier than ever.

See it at the Nikon stand, location A80

(Image credit: OM Digital Solutions)

3. OM System OM-3

This dinky little camera looks like a retro old-school DSLR in miniature, but houses a Micro Four Thirds 20.4Mp sensor, 6.5-stop IBIS, 120fps shooting rate, and is packed with computational photography tech that results in the most versatile and creative options of any camera on the market.

See it at the OM Digital Solutions stand, location C45

(Image credit: Sigma)

4. Sigma 300-600mm f/4 DG OS

Coined the "dream lens", the 300-600mm f/4 promises the optical performance of a 600mm prime lens with the versatility of a super-telephoto zoom, and boasts 5.5 stops of optical stabilization and offers drop-in filters. It will be available in L-Mount and E-Mount.

See it at the Sigma stand, location C60

(Image credit: Nikon)

5. Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ

This cine-focused lens offers a constant aperture through a generous zoom range, and Power Zoom functionality that enables smooth, remote-controlled zooming, making it the perfect lens for documentary filmmaking, location work, and run-and-gun videography.

See it at the Nikon stand, location A80

(Image credit: Sony)

6. Sony FE 400-800mm f/6.3-8 G OSS

The ultra-telephoto zoom stretches to a gargantuan 800mm – which can be doubled to 1600mm with a 2x teleconverter. It features built-in stabilization and extensive weather sealing, and has a pair of precision linear motors that ensure autofocus can keep up with the Sony A9 III's 120fps burst speed.

See it at the Sony stand, location A20

(Image credit: Sigma)

7. Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS

The world's first mirrorless lens with 18.8x zoom. The 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 is an APS-C lens with a 35mm equivalent focal range of 24-400mm, and offers 6 stops of optical image stabilization at the wide end, and 4.5 stops at the telephoto. Competitively priced, it is coming in Canon RF-Mount, L-Mount, E-Mount, and Fujifilm X-Mount.

See it at the Sigma stand, location C60

(Image credit: Nikon)

8. Nikon Z 35mm f/1.2 S

This fast, wide prime joins the Nikon Z 50mm f/1.2 S and Nikon Z 85mm f/1.2 S to complete Nikon's trinity of super-fast f/1.2 lenses that are designed to extract every last micron of performance from Nikon’s best Z system cameras, as well as being one of the best Nikon Z lenses in its own right.

See it at the Nikon stand, location A80

(Image credit: Eizo)

9. EIZO ColorEdge CG2400S

For high-precision color work, EIZO's new 24.1in monitor has a built-in colorimeter, and boasts 98% DCI-P3 and 99% AdobeRGB color space coverage. It is EIZO's first 24.1-inch CG-series monitor to support hybrid log-gamma (HLG) transfer function and perceptual quantization (PQ) curve for displaying and editing HDR content. I'm looking forward to finding out what that actually means!

See it at the EIZO stand, location C55

(Image credit: Vanguard)

10. Vanguard Alta Pro 3VLT 304CT

Vanguard will be showing off its Alta Pro 3VL 304CT carbon fiber tripod, which offers a huge 13kg load capacity and a built-in levelling base to support weighty, professional video equipment. Despite its impressive load rating, the tripod only weighs 1.43kg and folds down to just 560mm long, making it supremely portable.

See it at the Vanguard stand, location B100

The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the ExCel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily.

• GET YOUR TICKETS TO THE PHOTOGRAPHY & VIDEO SHOW

See our exhaustive show guide for everything you need to know about The Photography & Video Show 2025, including a comprehensive guide to what's on, a full exhibitors' list, must-see speakers, and the free talks and demos you can attend.

The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.