Win a Canon EOS R8 bundle worth £2,999!
The excitement is building for The Photography & Video Show 2025, and you could win a camera, two lenses, a mic and a mini-tripod remote grip just by registering your interest…
The Photography & Video Show 2025 is coming to the London Excel exhibition center in just a few short weeks, and to help ramp up the excitement, the organizers are giving away a Canon EOS R8 bundle in a free prize draw! All you need to do is supply your email address to be in with a chance of winning this fabulous prize.
The prize bundle consists of a Canon EOS R8 camera, Canon RF 15-30mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM and Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM lenses, a Canon DM-E1D directional stereo microphone, and an HG-100TBR tripod remote grip. It's the perfect package for both photographers and videographers.
We said of the EOS R8: "The Canon EOS R8 kind of does it all. Whatever your photographic medium, this camera can shoot it. The R8 does not scrimp on the technology, using the same sensor and processor as the R6 Mark II, with the latest subject recognition and tracking, 24.2MP images, ISO all the way up to 102400, and that blistering 40 frames per second shooting speed."
We were equally enthusiastic about the lenses, summing up the Canon RF 15-30mm f/4.5-6.3 IS STM as: "Conveniently compact and lightweight for a full-frame compatible ultra-wide-angle zoom, the lens nevertheless packs a 5.5-stop optical image stabilizer and some up-market glass. Good build quality, handling and performance make it well worth the money."
As for the Canon RF 16mm f/2.8 STM, our verdict was: "The RF 16mm delivers an ultra-wide viewing angle with convincing image quality and all-round performance, from an unfeasibly small lens that’s unbeatable value for money. If ever a lens was a no-brainer, it’s this one."
The Photography & Video Show 2025 runs for four days from Saturday, March 8 to Tuesday, March 11, and will be open 10:00 to 17:00 every day. It is a must-attend event for anyone with an interest in photography or filmmaking: the biggest players in the industry show off all their latest kit; there are inspiring talks from famous content creators; and famous show deals where you can pick up the gear you've been lusting after at a knockdown price. Here's everything you need to know about the show.
Tickets for The Photography & Video Show 2025 are now on sale, and you can get hold of yours (with a 20% discount on standard tickets with the code DCW25) at The Photography & Video Show box office.
Book your ticket to The Photography & Video Show and save 20%
The Photography & Video Show is presented by Future Plc, which is also the parent company of Digital Camera World.
