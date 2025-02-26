SheClicks to showcase stunning work of female photographers in Photography & Video Show 2025 exhibition

Female photographers' organization SheClicks is to exhibit a gallery of its members' best work at The Photography & Video Show 2025. The exhibition will be drawn from winners and shortlisted images from the organization's Challenge Gallery, where each month members are challenged to shoot images on a particular theme.

In the monthly challenge, sponsored by MPB.com, up to 25 images are selected by SheClicks founder Angela Nicholson – or a guest judge – for display on the SheClicks Gallery page. Members can visit SheClicks' Challenges page to find out more and see how to submit images.

The images for the exhibition were selected by Carolyn Mendelsohn, artist, portrait photographer and Nikon Ambassador, from the challenge images submitted throughout 2024, and professionally printed by specialists CEWE.

We have a small selection of images from the exhibition below, but why not take advantage of our discounted ticket offer and see the full exhibition for yourself at The Photography & Video Show 2025?

Image 1 of 10 (Image credit: Wendy G Davies / SheClicks) (Image credit: Carol Watson / SheClicks) (Image credit: Sophia Spurgin / SheClicks) (Image credit: Heidi Egerman / SheClicks) (Image credit: Janice Payne / SheClicks) (Image credit: Judith Balari / SheClicks) (Image credit: Kate Ainger / SheClicks) (Image credit: Beverley Birchley / SheClicks) (Image credit: / SheClicks) (Image credit: Linda Wride / SheClicks)

The winners of the 2025 SheClicks Awards will also be announced at the show on International Women's Day, Saturday, March 8, at 2pm on the Photo Live Stage. The SheClicks Awards are designed to celebrate the kit that SheClickers love the most and acknowledge great customer service, as well as the most outstanding achievement by a female photographer.

A new Spotlight Award winner and the six kit award winners will be decided by SheClicks' judging panel, while a group-wide vote selects the Customer Service and Outstanding Achievement Awards. The kit awards this year are:

Accessory of the Year

Software of the Year

Prime Lens of the Year

Zoom Lens of the Year

Enthusiast Camera of the Year

Premium Camera of the Year

The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the Excel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily.

