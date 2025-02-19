Five must-see things on the Nikon stand at The Photography & Video Show 2025
Nikon has revealed an amazing lineup of speakers, free workshops and walks, and your first chance to get hands-on with the Coolpix P1100 and other cool kit at this year's Photography & Video Show
Nikon always makes a big splash at the Photography & Video Show, and this year will be no exception. Making the most of its prime position on Stand A80 close to the entrance to the show, Nikon has a packed program to make popping by the stand absolutely essential – whether or not you're currently a Nikon shooter. Here are five highlights that are not to be missed…
1. Amazing speaker lineup
Nikon has an incredible lineup of speakers who will be appearing on the Nikon Stage throughout the four days of the show. A talented roster of Nikon Creators and Ambassadors will be sharing their expertise and creative journeys live on stage. This year's lineup includes:
Ben Moore
Charlie Hamilton James
Froydis Geithus
Hannah Stitfall
Heather Agyepong
Leon Neal
Lucy Hamidzadeh
Neil Freeman
Ricci Chera
Róża Tyborowska
Ruth Medjber
Trine-Lise Henrikson
2. International Women’s Day celebration
The opening day of the show, Saturday, March 8, is International Women’s Day, and Nikon will be presenting an all-female lineup, including a special panel discussion celebrating the achievements and contributions of women in the photography industry today.
3. Workshops and hands-on experiences
Throughout the show, Nikon School trainers Neil Freeman and Ricci Chera will be hosting a variety of hands-on workshops that offer attendees the chance to test and try our latest mirrorless gear while capturing some fantastic shots. In addition to the workshops, there will be a number of guided long-lens walks in the nearby London Docklands area, where attendees can Nikon's telephoto lenses to the test.
To participate in the workshops or guided walks, attendees can simply visit the Nikon stand and sign up on the day.
4. Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards
Building on Nikon's partnership with the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards, a selection of images from the Nikon Comedy Wildlife Awards 2024 will be on show at a special exhibition on Nikon's stand.
5. Try out the latest gear!
The Nikon product bar will feature all the latest Nikon kit to play with, including just-announced products. It will likely be your first chance to get hands-on with the brand-new Nikon Coolpix P1100 bridge camera, with its crazy 24-3000mm equivalent zoom. New lenses on show will include the recently announced Nikon Z 35mm f/1.2 S and Nikon Z 28-135mm f/4 PZ video lens. There will also, of course, be a wide selection of Z-series mirrorless cameras and lenses to try out, and perhaps an additional surprise or two…
The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the Excel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily.
