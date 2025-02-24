Sigma has announced "a camera with a new concept": the Sigma BF, an L-Mount camera with 24MP full frame sensor, 230GB internal memory and minimalist design – "a modern-day camera obscura" with single-finger operation, priced $1,999 and available in April.

Addressing the raison d'être for dedicated cameras, in a world where smartphones are increasingly dominant, CEO Kazuto Yamaki revealed a dedicated camera for everyday life.

"The problem is, modern digital cameras are not compatible with frequent day-to-day use. So swe wanted to create a camera that is small, simpale and highly usable – perfect for everyday photography. The concept is an everyday system camera for creative minds."

Machined from one aluminum ingot, that takes over seven hours to produce. Superb feel, exceptional durability and screw-free. On teh left side, only a strap hole; on the right, only a USB-C. On the bottom, only a tripod mount and battery compartment.

The Sigma BF is compact, at just 120.1 x 7.8 x 36.8 mm and weighing just 388g. There is no memory card slot – because it has 230GB internal storage.

The UI is simplified to just one dial and three buttons. Aside from the shutter button, everything can be controlled with your thumb using haptic technology for precise feel.

The simplicity extends to the operational and live view system – boasting an option for an information-free live view screen for distraction-free shooting.

JPEG color modes are introduced, in addition to Rich mode (with cyan-focused, saturated colors for visual impact) and Calm mode (with muted colors, suitable for portraits and other elegant relaxed looks).

Sigma has unveiled a "dream lens", the 300-600mm f/4 DG OS, along with the Sigma 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 DC OS Contemporary.

The 300-600mm f/4 promises the optical performance of a 600mm prime lens in an optic that's the same size, weighs in at 3,985g and boasts 5.5 stops of optical stabilization at 600mm. The lens also offers drop-in filters. It is available in L-Mount and E-Mount, for $5,999, shipping in April.

The 16-300mm f/3.5-6.7 is the world's first mirrorless lens with 18.8x zoom. This APS-C lens has a 35mm equivalent focal range of 24-400mm, and offers 6 stops of optical image stabilization at the wide end, and 4.5 stops at the telephoto.

At just 121.4mm in length and weighing a mere 615g (in L-Mount), this is a remarkably lightweight and compact optic despite its zoom range. It is priced at $699 in the US, and will be shipping in April for Canon RF mount, L-Mount, E-mount and Fujifilm X-Mount.

The company has dropped the "DN" in its nomenclature, as all lenses will now be mirrorless.

In addition, a new brand visual identity along with the creation of the Sigma Foundation to "contribute to the development of photo culture".

At an event at Sigma headquarters in Japan, Sigma CEO Kazuto Yamaki reflected on his journey as the son of the company's founder and the founding ethos that "technology is an art in itself".

Continuing that legacy, Yamaki announced: "As part of our commitment to art, we are now preparing to launch Sigma Foundation, to contribute to the development of photo culture."

The brand will be partnering with two world-famous photographers, portrait specialist Julia Hetta and Selve Sundsba – whose recent work focuses on AI -generated images, created using his original photos as a database.