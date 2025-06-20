Get 14 bonus gifts with the July 2025 issue of Digital Camera

The world’s leading digital photography magazine, Digital Camera launched in 2002 and has been helping photographers of all skill levels to improve their images ever since.

(Image credit: Future)

Ahead of the summer holidays rush, our July issue focuses on travel – how to tell the stories of places and the people who live there.

Turn to page 50 for tutorials covering street and market life, taking portraits of the locals and improving your captures at the editing stage.

Plus, drawing on work he has captured in exotic locations around the world, renowned travel photographer Thibault Gerbaldi shares his top tips for photographing landscapes.

(Image credit: Future)

Photo Active presents another batch of inspiring projects, starting off with how to photograph windmills and watermills (pictured, above).

Other creative ideas include learning how not to miss the action when shooting a tennis match, capturing ducks on water and making sun prints.

(Image credit: Future)

You'll also learn how to take photographs of trees using various intentional camera movement techniques (pictured, above).

The theme of our latest monthly reader photo challenge is wildlife. So to get printed in the magazine, send us your best shot of birds, foxes and big cats (but not the smaller one you might have at home). You’ll find all the details in project 10, on page 36.

Other highlights in July's Digital Camera

(Image credit: Future)

For this month's One to One pro masterclass, we travel to Utah – well, somewhere in the UK that looks a lot like it – for an outdoor shoot with leading British boudoir photographer Emma Finch.

Teaming up with one of her long-term model collaborators for a 'couture in nature' natural-light shoot, you can see what they crafted from page 8.

(Image credit: Future)

Oh, we do like to be beside the seaside… and so does Will Cheung. That's the topic of this month's Camera Clinic, an 8-page masterclass on shooting summer fun on the coast.

With advice about the kit you need to take, plus what to shoot when you get there, book your ticket for a photo walk on the beach, from page 72.

(Image credit: Future)

The Travel Photographer of the Year Awards is open for entries now. One of the leading international photo competitions, it has been running since 2003.

But there's more to travel photography than meets the eye – it certainly isn't just about having a camera and a ticket to go somewhere.

Fortunately, the founder of TPOTY is on hand to tell you more. Turn to page 118 for our exclusive interview with photographer and educator Chris Coe.

(Image credit: Future)

Five new Digital Darkroom tutorials will guide you through some creative editing techniques for Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo 2.

Discover how to warm up outdoor summer portraits in Lightroom (pictured, above) and how to recreate the colour schemes found in your favorite Old Master paintings.

(Image credit: Future)

And the Photoshop-focused Get the Look tutorial shows four ways to create black and white conversions.

Plus, our new tutorial series covering DxO PhotoLab 8 continues. It's a leading subscription-free image editing program and over six issues of the magazine we're walking you through the basics – and beyond. This month, learn how to investigate the options in the Light palette.

If you don't own DxO PhotoLab, then you can take advantage of an opportunity to get 15% off any DxO software until 31 December 2025. For details of this exclusive offer for Digital Camera readers, see page 91.

(Image credit: Future)

July's equipment reviews include the Sigma BF, a radical new camera concept from the leading third-party lens manufacturer.

With its clean lines and stripped-back design, the BF aims to be something to reach for instead of your camera phone. Turn to page 104 to read our full test of this exciting new mirrorless.

(Image credit: Future)

Also tested this month is the Nikkor Z 35mm f/1.2 S, a new fast prime for Nikon Z mirrorless cameras.

Its price is pretty substantial, but superb handling and scintillating performance doesn't come cheap – find out more from page 108.

(Image credit: Future)

For anyone curious about photo-culling and library management software, you'll find our review of the latest version of Excire Foto of interest.

This program uses AI to do all the heavy lifting – see what happened when we fed it a sizeable library of travel photos and asked Excire Foto 2025 to sift through it.

The latest issue of Digital Camera comes with an unrivaled selection of digital gifts

Issue 296 of Digital Camera magazine is on sale now – you can also enjoy it on your smartphone or tablet (Image credit: Future)

July’s bonus gifts comprise nine photo tips cards, 23 minutes of video tutorials, 26 software extras for Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo 2, and a camera buying guide ebook.

Here's the full list of the bonus gifts bundled with issue 296 of Digital Camera:

(Image credit: Future)

Nine new photo tips cards covering landscapes, action, wildlife – and more!

23 minutes of video tutorials for Lightroom and Photoshop

26 Actions, presets and borders for Photoshop, Lightroom and Affinity Photo 2

250-plus-page Camera Buyer’s Guide ebook full of buying advice

