Did you know that Canon makes a 410MP full-frame image sensor? Well, it does – and it is showing it off to the public for the very first time.

As part of its elaborate showing at the Shanghai International Photographic Equipment and Digital Imaging Exhibition (aka P&I) 2025, Canon brought its groundbreaking LI8030SA image sensor for the public to see – albeit safely out of reach, inside a glass display cabinet.

Announced back in January, and still technically in development (though obviously far enough along the pipeline that Canon is wheeling it out at trade shows), the LI8030SA is a full-frame 35mm sensor with 410 million effective pixels.

To put that resolution into context, it can capture 198 times the amount of detail as FullHD (1080p), and 49 times that of 4K. In terms of video, it can deliver 24fps footage with 100MP resolution or 8fps at the full 410MP.

This absolute monster of a sensor is unlike anything currently on the market, outresolving even the mighty 150MP medium format cameras from Phase One. However, like Phase One, it's likely that this sensor will be a specialist product rather than one intended for the mass market.

Canon's 410MP LI8030SAC full-frame sensor (the "C" is for color, though Canon is also producing a monochrome version) (Image credit: Canon)

This is the second time that Canon has brought its bleeding edge technology to a Chinese trade show in recent times.

In October 2024, the company debuted its remarkable firmware for the Canon EOS R7 that increased the sensitivity to ISO204,800 – an astronomical boost from the APS-C camera's original ISO32,000 (51,200 expanded) ceiling.

While the firmware has yet to be released publicly, it uses pixel shift technology to amplify sensitivity by moving the sensor (similar to the way some Pentax cameras use the technology to increase color depth).

Speaking to the importance of the Chinese market, Eiji Hirano, vice president of Canon China, said: "The Chinese government has vigorously stimulated consumption, the imaging industry has strong demand, the market has developed rapidly and is leading the world, and Canon has also achieved very good results, especially the youth micro-lens series products continue to lead the market.

"We actively listen to user needs and create a product matrix covering entry-level users to professional enthusiasts… and continue to provide innovative solutions, and work with industry partners to build a prosperous ecosystem for the imaging industry. I hope that consumers will have a great time at the P&I Canon booth, create laughter with Canon, and convey touching stories!"

Visit Canon's Chinese website for more on its activity at Shanghai P&I 2025.