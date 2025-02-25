Five must-see things on the Canon stand at The Photography & Video Show 2025

Canon has big plans for the Photography & Video Show this year, so make sure you check out its huge presence on stands E25 and E20. From inspiring expert talks, and an immersive shooting experience ideal for content creators to all the latest and greatest products, here are five highlights of what to expect…

1. Get hands-on with the latest Canon kit

Visitors will have the opportunity to try out its latest EOS R Series range of products including the EOS R1 and EOS R5 Mark II and an incredible range of RF lenses. Canon will also be showcasing its Cinema EOS and pan tilt zoom (PTZ) range of video cameras for hybrid shooting. With a team of product experts ready to answer any questions, you’ll be able to dive into the world of stereoscopic 3D VR with its EOS VR System and experience cutting-edge creativity in action.

2. Content Creator Zone

Building on its success from last year's show, the Canon Content Creator Zone returns bigger and bolder than ever. Explore its fantastic range of products designed for content creators and embrace the immersive hybrid shooting experience covering travel, home studio and food styling.

Visitors can learn how to craft visually compelling content at the themed setup, with recommendations on the right gear from pocket-friendly cameras to mirrorless hybrids with pro video specs.

3. Inspiring expert voices

With over 15 talks throughout The Photography & Video Show, the inspirational and educational talks on the Canon Spotlight Stage are a unique opportunity for anyone looking to elevate their professional imaging career. Canon Ambassadors and award-winning photographers will share their stories behind striking images and videos, diving into everything ranging from wedding photography to sport and wildlife.

To celebrate the culture of content creation, an incredible mix of influencers will bring the ‘Canon Conversations' to the stage. Speakers will cover topics from idea generation to production to execution. They’ll reveal strategies for growing a social channel, including working with brands and the key to growing their profiles.

Professional photographer line-up

Sports photographer Eddie Keogh will share intimate moments through the eyes of the official photographer of England’s men’s football team

Wildlife photographer Dani Connor will share her process for planning video content and reveal how to craft viral wildlife stories

Wildlife photographer Ellie Rothnie and Max Wood, RSPB Young British Wildlife Photographer of the Year, will join the line up in conversation to discuss how to promote the protection of wildlife through photography and how to encourage young people to get involved with nature

Landscape photographer Jack Lodge will explore his favorite camera setup to adapt the diverse environments for capturing stunning landscape shots. He will also share how he brings his photography to life through prints

Wedding photographer Rebecca Carpenter will discuss how she’s mastered luxury destination wedding photography

Beauty and fashion photographer Amanda Akokhia will share how her law degree became her secret weapon in photography

Content Creator line-up

India Sasha will be hosting two panel conversations where she will discuss the partner chemistry with Josh Ryan and Moyo Ajibade, on their journey from friends to business partners and how to balance creativity, their friendship and their business

India will curate a further conversation with Flo Robertson and Luke Catleugh to share the strategic and operational challenges of their social channels and how to create impactful brand collaborations

Kelsey Heinrichs will share the importance of creating valuable content on Instagram, the secrets of going viral and how to build an engaged community online

Bea Lubas will take the audience behind the scenes of her creative process on how she composes and captures her food photographs. With the advice on publishing work on social media

4. Print perfection

From inkjet to toner, color to mono and small to wide format, Canon is demonstrating an extensive printer portfolio. Canon's print specialists will demonstrate the print workflow and how to get the best results from the recently launched professional photo printers, imagePROGRAF PRO-1100 and imagePROGRAF PRO-310. You’ll also be able to discover Canon's range of photo and fine art papers and learn which images are best suited for perfect prints.

For larger-scale printing, visit the stand to see the imagePROGRAF PRO-4600 with its new LUCIA PRO II ink system for long-lasting prints and automated media handling. Visitors will discover a world of creative possibilities with the easy-to-use and stylish range of SELPHY QX20 and CP1500 photo printers for postcard and sticker prints.

5. Discover Canon connectivity

Discover how to use Canon apps to seamlessly connect cameras and printers to your mobile device; or remotely control multi-camera streaming to social channels. Canon’s total imaging solutions offer a streamlined workflow between devices, making it simple to share photos and videos.

The Photography & Video Show 2025 is at the Excel London exhibition center and runs March 8-11, 2025, open 10:00-17:00 daily.

